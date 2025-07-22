A CALDICOT man has shared his experience, as Wales won the Over 50s International Walking Football Federation World Championship final in Malmo, Sweden.
Stewart Wood, who has played football all his life, received an invite to attend a trial in September 2023. He was then invited to join the Wales squad, but unfortunately soon after was put out of action due to sciatica and missed the 2024 international fixtures.
He was invited back to train with Wales following recovery, committing to travel across the country from Barry to Wrexham. In March this year, Stewart was selected for a European tournament in Norway, and his performances earned him a call-up to the squad for the World Championship.
Stewart Wood said: “I was pleased to get the call-up, but I had to discuss it with the family. Everyone has been supportive, indulging an old man in his football obsession, and hopefully I've made them proud.”
On Sunday July 6, Stewart achieved a dream by not only scoring in a World Championship for his country, but by grabbing the winner.
Stewart said: “I didn't know it was the winning goal at the time as there was still a while to go in the game. To be honest I was already on cloud nine after setting up my club team mate from Caldicot Town Walking Football, Vittorio Gabbiadini, to score a great goal in the group stage, then scoring my first goal for Wales against Peru.
“The team played really well to beat Australia in the quarter-final and then to get the equaliser in the semi-final against Sweden, silencing the home crowd and their drummer was fantastic.
“The crowd was amazing, and as always the Welsh were in full voice. It wasn't until after, when our striker, Scott said, 'you just scored the winning goal in the World Championships' that it sunk in. After that I had a lot of praise from so many people it didn't seem real, and I will never forget the reception the other age group teams gave us back at the team hotel. We went straight to a pub, still in our kit, so they must have been waiting a while.”
Stewart praised the benefits of walking football following the success in Sweden.
He said: “Signing up to play for Caldicot Town Walking Football Club, I have met so many different people in walking football. Men and women who have never played any competitive football before, who come along and really enjoy it, and meeting back up with old friends and players I have played with and against for decades.
“There is rightly a lot of focus on keeping active as you get older and nothing drives you to turn up and do more, than the want to not let your team down. I'm personally fitter than I would have been had I not been convinced to play as we came out of lockdown.
Stewart also urged former footballers to give walking football a go, advising that the sport is going from strength to strength, as he looks towards his own future in the sport.
He said: “There will be trials again this year and with ‘youngsters’ coming through all the time, it’s an achievement just to keep your place in the squad.”
More information about walking football can be found online.
