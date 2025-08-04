A WEEK which had gone well for Mardy AFC with dressing room modifications completed and new goals delivered almost ended on a high in the FAW Trophy against West Wales Premier team Dafen Welfare, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The Llanelli-based visitors sit two rungs above Mardy in the Wales Football Pyramid but were taken all the way before conceding two goals an unbelievable nine and 11 minutes into stoppage time and then bowing out on penalties.
Abergavenny Town, Clydach Wasps and Nantyglo made it through to the next round in regulation time.
But a still under strength Mardy because of holidays and unavailability almost caused a shock, with Dafen probably expecting a comfortable passage into the next round.
The hosts gave their all and took the game to their higher-ranked visitors early on, with Dan Wait going close.
Charlie Morris was also battling well up front, but Dafen were always dangerous on the counter and Matthew Davis in goal had to be alert to make several smart saves.
The visitors also had a goal disallowed for offside but Wait gave Mardy the lead on the half-hour with a well-struck free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.
A battling first half display saw Mardy lead at half-time but it took some last-ditch defending from Matt Wham in particular to protect their slim advantage.
Some excellent pressing then reduced the visitors to shots from distance before newly-elected captain Nathan Price volleyed a second Mardy goal after a Wham header was pushed out by visiting keeper Liam Jenkins.
Mardy looked on course for the next round with time running out and Davis looking secure, but legs were tiring and Dafen mounted a number of attacks with the clock already in the red zone.
A home victory still looked on the cards but with injury time seemingly never ending, the visitors finally cracked the home defence in the ninth minute of added time with a goal from Jayden Jones.
That should have been it but still no final whistle, and Dafen agonisingly levelled through Owain Williams two minutes later, following which the final whistle was belatedly blown, leaving the exhausted Mardy players heartbroken.
The penalty shoot out was subsequently a 3-1 disaster, with only Wham finding the net for a disgruntled home team who could nevertheless feel delighted with their performance.
Manager Dai Sadler said: "I'm incredibly proud of the boys today. We dominated the game until injury time against what should have been superior opposition, but we lost to something we couldn't control and that’s a hard feeling to take.
“The boys should keep their heads high because that could be just the start to a very exciting season. Good luck to Dafen in the next round".
This Saturday, Mardy play their first league game at home to Llanhilleth, ko 2pm.
Elsewhere, Ben Brooks put Abergavenny 1-0 up from the spot on 28 minutes away to Pencoed Athletic, with late goals from Oliver Bruton (83) and Alfie Jones (92) sealing a 3-1 win after the hosts had levelled four minutes into the second period.
Clydach Wasps won 4-3 at home to Ponthir thanks to a Josh Baynton penalty seven minutes into stoppage time, following a first half Ben Sherman brace and one from Matthew Knights.
Nantyglo also won 2-0 at home to Builth Wells, Jack Watkins scoring after a minute and Matthew Francis 10 minutes before the break.
Goytre host Cwmbran Town at Plough Road on Friday night (August 8), while on Saturday (August 9) Blaenavon Blues travel to Brecon Corries, Abergavenny Town visit Undy, Clydach Wasps are at PILCS, and Nantyglo go to Aberbargoed Buds.
