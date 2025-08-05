THE Football Camp Abergavenny has been named Football Camp of the Year at the Wales Prestige Awards, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
The camp has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to youth football development.
Over the past two years, head coach Ethan Ross has built up his training camp from a new local initiative into an award-winning programme.
The club is now well-known amongst the local community and is earning recognition across Wales.
Ross has a wide range of experience, such as being an academy goalkeeping coach for the Dragons Football Academy.
He has applied his knowledge to build a successful football academy to help inspire and improve the next generation of players through fun and engaging activities.
The football camp takes place at the Abergavenny Pen Y Pound Stadium over the summer holidays, running in the week for children aged six to 13 years old., with all abilities welcome.
There have been several notable success stories, one of those being a player who went on to play for Cheltenham Town FC’s Academy.
Not only that, but they recently had the opportunity to face Chelsea FC
Ethan believes in providing a welcoming and positive environment where all children feel safe, so they are able to grow in confidence, build lifelong values, and feel supported.
He said about winning the award: “For me it’s a dream come true. As a kid I’ve always dreamed of this; it’s unbelievable.
“I’m so proud to receive this; it’s been a long journey, starting with two players, turning up over the course of two years, and to be in the position I’m in now is unbelievable.
“It means everything to me; football coaching is my life, really. I love trying to help as many people as possible and to inspire the next generation coming through.”
The camp aims to give back to the community by giving back football boots, goalkeeper gloves, and free sessions.
See www.facebook.com/Football.TrainingCamp.Abergavenny/ or email [email protected] for more details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.