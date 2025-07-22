THE Nicky Grist Stages Rally named after the Abergavenny former world champion co-driver saw drivers tested by extreme heat and tyre wear thanks to the dusty conditions, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
Raglan's Dave Hopkins and Abergavenny co-driver Richard Wise used the Buith-based event as a test for their new car, having had considerable success in a Talbot Sunbeam 1600 but now switching to a Mk1 Escort RS1600.
Hopkins recently acquired the car to compete in the Roger Albert Clark Rally in November, and the duo have several smaller events planned beforehand.
Starting from outside Builth town hall, 145 cars ran out to the first special stage on the Epynt ranges, with the rally comprising a very compact route of eight stages totalling 40 miles in two legs through Monument, Route 60, Halfway and Bowlsey.
Hopkins and Wise started steadily, and despite a spin in SS4 found themselves second in class behind fellow Abergavenny crew Jon Brace and Paul Spooner in another Mk1 Escort on return to service, where fuel and fresh tyres were fitted.
The afternoon was a repeat of the morning loop, with the temperature over 32C, which was unpleasant in a hot car wearing thick fireproof suits.
Gary Smith pushed past for class second in a similar, but two-litre Escort, and with nothing left on his tyres, Hopkins finished third in class, saying: "This was only the second time I’ve driven the car and Richard and I haven’t sat together for over 18 months, so we needed to gain confidence in the car and in our pace notes.
"We were really surprised to find we were on the pace from the start and hopefully we can consolidate on the RAC in November."
Supported by Abergavenny-based construction company, Hopgrove Construction and Ribbons of Treorchy, but seeking further support, they now plan to start preparing the car for the RAC and have a long list of improvements and changes to make.
