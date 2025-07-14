ALTHOUGH Morgan Evan played a blinder against his old club it just wasn't to be Aber's day on Saturday as yet again they narrowly lost to league leaders Newport writes Paul Sussex.
In blistering heat Abergavenny were grateful for winning the toss and batted first.
However, they were soon in trouble at 11 for two, with Glamorgan CCC player Zain Ul Hassan claiming both wickets.
A 63 run partnership steadied things until Jack Ryan(37) attempted a cut off the back foot only to be bowled.
Having took the score past 100 Tom Norton (19) was given out run out despite appearing to be home.
All the time former Newport skipper Morgan Bevans was batting with some authority. He was assisted by Tom Pipe (19) and Sam Clarke (13) but began to open up during the back end of the innings before being bowled for a magnificent (81).
Zain Ul Hassan finished with five for 45 and Abergavenny were all out in the final over for 212.
Abergavenny needed to bowl well against a side top of the Premier League and they did reducing Newport to 100-6 with 23 over remaining.
A 78 run stand between Ilyas and Clayden regained the initiative for Newport as they needed 35 from 26 balls, another wicket fell but Clayden(35*) steered them home.
All of the bowlers used by Abergavenny took at least one wicket with Josh Spies taking two for 47.
Abergavenny have played the league leaders twice and on both occasions took the games to the final over.
Sadly they lost both games but clearly remain competitive at this level and they remain 28 points clear of the drop zone.
Next week Abergavenny are home to Bridgend Town.
Team: R.Avery, W.Glenn, J.Ryan, M.Bevans, T.Norton, T.Pipe, J.Harris w/k Sam Clarke, B.Morris,L.Sharp, J.Spies Officials- Mike Harries, Clive Rees
ELSEWHERE, Abergavenny 2nd XI continued their victory run and were in imperious form as they passed 300 in their game with Hopkinstown.
All the batters contributed with Olly Jones (40) Ed Woolcott (44) Leo Ling (26) Jaiden Caswell (11) Toby Smith (25*) E.Jones(26) Pawan Nisansala (20) and Steve Brown (11) making 307-6.
In reply Hopkinstown started well getting to 42 without loss but they were soon reduced to 58-5 and then 87-6, the lower order rallied and added some useful runs but they were eventually all out for 169 in the 41st over.
The key bowlers were once again the spinners with Steve Brown 4-26 and Leo Ling 2-38. There was a wicket apiece for Toby Smith, Nathan Byrne and Pawan Nisansala.
Abergavenny are 30 points clear at the top of the table, maintaining their 100 percent season.
Next week they face Bridgend Town 2nd X1 away.
IN Abergavenny 3rd XI's game against Cefn & Maesycwmmer, their opponents batted first and put together 166 for the loss of six wickets in their 40 over allocation.
Abergavenny 3rds were able to reach their target for the loss of six wickets with eight overs to spare and get back on the winning trail after two defeats.
Next week they re home to Cardiff
Abergavenny 4th v Abercynon 2nd XI cried of their match against Abergavenny 4ths and conceded the fixture.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.