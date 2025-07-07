ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club Ladies played a League game against Croesyceiliog at Avenue Road, they won on one rink but lost on the other losing the match by 36 shots to 29.
The rink of Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Sue Williams and Lesley Radley struggled to get a foothold in the game going 10 shots to five behind by the ninth end, in the second half of the game they only managed to score on two ends and lost the game by 22 shots to 10.
The opposite was the case on the rink of Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Kath Indge and Val Jones. Having lost the first end by three shots they went on to win six of the next seven ends to lead by 13 shots to five, this gave them enough margin to keep the Croesyceiliog Ladies behind them and win the game by 19 shots to 14.
On Friday, July 4 the Mixed Team took on Troedyrhiw in the South Wales Mixed League game at Avenue Road. They won on one rink but lost on the other two losing the match by 52 shots to 38.
The rink of Jenni MacGregor, Peter Steed, John Bannon and Ian McCuish had a slow start but they were able to fight back and level the score at five each on the 6th end, but after that the Troedyrhiw team took control and went on to win the game by 20 shots to 10.
Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Mike Hayward and Val Jones were always within touching distance of Troedyrhiw but dropping four shots on the 17th end spoilt the chance of a grandstand finish with Troedyrhiw winning by game by 18 shots to 13.
Steve Rowan, Mike McGonagall, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley had a real nail biter of a game with only a couple of shots between them, it was 10 shots all on the 13th end and then Troedyrhiw scored two goals on each of the next two ends so it was 10-14 with three ends to go.
The final three ends went to Abergavenny scoring five shots and so winning the game by 15 shots to 14.
Also on Saturday the Ladies were playing Islwyn in the one rink Mary Wardle competition at Avenue Road. Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Mary Evans and Lesley Radley were made to work to keep up with the Ladies of Islwyn over the first 12 ends when the score was eight shots each, the Abergavenny Ladies then extended their lead to 13-9 before the Islwyn Ladies scored three shots on the last two ends to make the final score Abergavenny 13. Islwyn 12.
On Tuesday (8) the Ladies played Garndiffaith in a League Match. The Mixed Team are playing away at Penylan and on Tuesday (15) the Ladies are at home to Beechwood Blue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.