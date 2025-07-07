GILWERN Bowling Club Ladies played three matches in four days last week writes John Whomersley.
The first of these was a re-arranged game against Beaufort at home. Although the games were very close on two of the three rinks, Beaufort managed to gain the advantage by winning two rinks to record a victory by 54 shots to 44.
The victorious Gilwern rink was that of Pam Healy as they built a good lead early in the game and then held off a late challenge by their opponents to win by 18 shots to 17.
Gwen Axford’s rink was also involved in a very tight game with the Beaufort rink outscoring the home rink over the final six ends to win by 16 shots to 15.
Jill Howell’s rink was in contention until the final third of their game, when the Beaufort rink forged ahead to win by 21 shots to 11.
The following day the ladies welcomed Blaina for an Evening League game. Unfortunately, they could manage to draw on one rink only, losing on the other two to suffer a defeat by 47 shots to 35.
Sheila Howells’ rink managed to secure one shot on the final end to draw 12 all.
Gwen Axford’s rink, in a very close game, conceded on shot on the last end to lose by 13 shots to 12. Pam Healy’s rink was outscored during the second half of their game to lose by 21 shots to 10.
The final game of the week for the ladies team was a league game at Troedyrhiw on Thursday afternoon.
A much better result was enjoyed as they won on two rinks to record a victory by 58 shots to 50. Jill Howell’s rink established an early advantage which was gradually reduced until they regained the initiative over the last four ends to win by 22 shots to 17.
Sheila Howells’ rink was in command throughout their second half of the game to win by 19 shots to 12. Unfortunately, Pam Healy’s rink conceded shots over the final few ends to be defeated by 21 shots to 17.
After two good recent results, the men of Gilwern’s MBA team were defeated when they visited Six Bells for a league game last Saturday.
They lost on three of the four rinks to be defeated by 103 shots to 62. The only successful rink for Gilwern was that of Tony Corfield, which secured victory by scoring six shots over the final four ends to win by 22 shots to 18. Other rink scores were Richard Davies 13 – 27, Kevin G Davies 14 – 33 and Alwyn Davies 13 – 25.
Last Friday several members played for East Monmouthshire BA in an MBA Inter Association game against Eastern Valley BA at Caldicot.
The Gilwern rink of Kevin G Davies, Mike Axford, Derek Tyler and Tom Bowen was one of only two rinks to be successful, winning by 16 shots to 13.
Ian Cole and Tony Corfield were also part of Lewis Francis’ winning rink as they recovered from a thirteen- shot deficit to win on the final end by 22 shots to 21.
Upcoming fixtures include a Mixed Friendly today(9) at home to Troedyrhiw followed by an MBA game on Saturday(12) against Belle Vue at home and then a ladies evening game at Abertillery on Tuesday(15).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.