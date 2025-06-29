GILWERN Bowling Club’s ladies played two Pen-y-Glyn league games last week, firstly visiting Guest Memorial on Tuesday in the Evening League, where unfortunately they suffered defeat on all three rinks to lose by 67 shots to 34, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The most unfortunate rink was that of Jill Howells, which lost 18-13 after conceding nine shots on the first three ends, which proved decisive despite the Gilwern rink winning 13 of the remaining 15 ends.
Sheila Howells’ rink was competitive over the first third, but the hosts then took control to win 28-8.
Pam Healey’s rink dropped six shots early on, but then fought back to lead by halfway only for their opponents to forge ahead again to win 21-13.
The ladies’ second game was a league match at Trelewis on Thursday afternoon, where they won on two of the three rinks to win 45-38 overall.
Sheila Howells’s rink took control early on, building an 11-shot lead before winning 24-6.
Jill Howells’ rink enjoyed a very tight 12-10.5 win, but Gwen Axford’s rink conceded shots in the second half to lose 21-9.
On Saturday, the men’s MBA team played a close game at Caerleon, winning on two rinks and losing on two, but managing to gain overall victory 76-72 to secure 10 points.
Kevin G Davies’ rink took command from the fourth end and won 12 of the next 17 to win 28-12.
Martin Atkins’ rink established an early eight-shot lead which was pegged back to level with seven ends left, but finished strongly to secure victory 24-19.
Tony Corfield’s rink was level after 13 ends, but were outscored over the final eight, losing 22-14.
Richard Davies’s rink could never quite get into their game, conceding on 13 ends to lose 19-10.
The ladies play at Troedyrhiw on Thursday afternoon (July 3) and then welcome Merthyr West End on Tuesday evening (July 8), while the men’s MBA team visit Six Bells on Saturday (July 5).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.