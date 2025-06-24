THE Ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club squeezed to a one-shot win in the South Wales & Mon League against Caldicot in midweek, reports STEVE FILE.
Lesley Radley, Diane Bevan, Mary Evans and Kath Indge's rink got off to a good start leading by 13 shots to four after nine ends and held on to this advantage to win 19-11.
On Jenni Macgregor's rink it was close for the first seven ends before Caldicot Ladies took a five-shot lead.
Abergavenny then pegged them back to 11-10, but their rivals won the last three ends to triumph 17-11, leaving the final score 29-28 to Abergavenny.
The South Wales Mixed League team were in action on Friday when they welcomed Rhiwbina to Avenue Road.
In hot and humid conditions, Rhiwbina just managed to get the better of the Abergavenny team, winning on all three rinks by an overall margin of 57-47.
In a tight game, Sue Pritchard, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Gordon King and Sue Jewell's rink scored six shots on the ninth end but failed to score on the following four ends conceding eight shots.
It was then 17-16 to Abergavenny on the 17th end, but the opposition scored two on the last end to win 18-17.
It was a similar story on Mary Evans, Peter Steed, John Bannon and Ian McCuish's rink.
Having taken an early lead of 8-1, Rhiwbina hit back to level 12-12 at the 12th end.
It was still tied 16-16 going into the last end, where Rhiwbina managed to score one shot to win 17-16.
Steve Rowan, Mike McGonagall, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley's rink were neck and neck with their opponents all through the game, and were only two shots down reaching the final end.
But things did not go their way and they dropped six shots to lose 22-14.
Also on Friday, Jack Vale, Jimmy Harris, Courtney Hemmings and Ian McCuish represented the club in the Inter Association Championship game against West Monmouthshire at Beaufort.
Unfortunately, East Monmouthshire were given a masterclass, losing 160-73.
Saturday saw Pontnewydd visit Avenue Road for a Division 3 game.
It proved a hard afternoon for Abergavenny, as the visitors took complete control on the rinks of Bryant Chivers and Anthony Moriarty with both losing by a good margin.
Mike Collins' rink got off to a good start leading 14-6 by the ninth end, but then the Pontnewydd boys got into their rhythm winning the next 10 ends and eventually taking the game 23-17.
John Macgregor, Jimmy Harris, Courtney Hemmings and Fred Mutimer's rink had a very close game with only a couple of shots between the sides.
It was 18-18 at the start of the last end, but the visitors then secured one shot to take victory 19-18.
Mike Hayward made his competitive bowls debut, with the final score Pontnewydd 110 Abergavenny 49.
Sunday saw an early start with a friendly against Dunvant at Swansea Bowls Club.
After a look around Oystermouth/ Mumbles and lunch the team had an enjoyable afternoon with a great atmosphere playing bowls with the score being irrelevant (Aber lost!).
A lovely buffet was put on by Swansea Bowling Club to round off the afternoon.
On Friday (June 27) Abergavenny visit Blaina in the Mixed League (12.30pm).
Saturday's fixtures (June 28) include an MBA game at Chepstow (2.30pm) and a GBL game at home to the same opposition (2.30pm).
