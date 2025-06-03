BARRY Athletic visited Abergavenny Bowls Club’s Avenue Road green on Friday (May 30) for the first match of the season in the South Wales Mixed League with the hosts coming out winners by 52 shots to 41, reports STEVE FILE.
Steve Rowan's rink took the lead right from the start and were always in the lead winning by 16 shots to 10.
The rink of Jimmy Harris had a tight game but finished well, winning by 20 shots to 15,.
And there was very little between the teams on Jenni MacGregor’s rink and they couldn’t be separated, drawing the game 16 shots all.
On Saturday (May 31), the Monmouthshire Bowling Association team travelled to top of the table Llanhilleth, where they narrowly lost 78 shots to 72.
The rink of John MacGregor totally dominated from the start and came out as 31 shots to 19 winners.
But Raj's rink struggled against strong opposition from the start and lost 22 shots to nine.
It was a very close game on Bryant Chivers’ rink but the Abergavenny men came out on top by winning 18 shots to 16.
And it was also a close affair on Mike Collins’ rink until the 16th end, when Llanhilleth took control and came out 21 shots to 14 winners.
This week the Ladies have a league game against Caerleon on Tuesday (June 3) and a Mary Wardle game on Saturday (June 7).
The Mixed Team travel to Guest Memorial in Merthyr on Friday (June 6) for their second league game, while the same day four members will represent Abergavenny when the EMBA team take on Newport and District in the Inter Association League at St Julians.
On Saturday, the Men's MBA team welcome Beechwood to Avenue Road for a league game and the Gwent Bowling League team take a trip to Pontyminster.
