ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club had a second attempt to play their club finals on Saturday having been rained off previously, reports STEVE FILE.
The Ladies Pairs final saw Clare Morgan and Mandy Harris take a narrow early lead against Sue Pritchard and Sue Williams until the two Sues dropped five shots over the final three ends to make the make the former duo the 2025 champions 12-6.
In the men’s pairs final, it was a close game between Richard Richards and Colin Griffiths and Mal Powell and John MacGregor for the first nine ends, where the latter two led 10-6.
The game then changed dramatically with Richard and Colin winning eight of the remaining nine ends to triumph 22-11, with the former savouring a third straight win with different partners.
The Ladies 7-up final saw Mary Evans beat Lesley Radley by two sets to love, while in the men’s novice final, Mike McGonagall fought back from 13-7 down at 12 ends to beat Mike Hayward 21-20 after 25 ends.
In the men’s over-60 final, new player Tom Cobb took on a player with over 50 years of experience in Rob Poynter, whose experience began to tell in the worsening conditions as the latter took the title 21-7.
After a break for lunch, Mary Evans and Sue Pritchard went out for the ladies’ singles final.
Sue led 7-1 after six ends before Mary had two good ends to lead 8-7. but with the rain then getting worse, Sue then took control to retain the title 21-10.
Tom Cobb and Rob Poynter were also in action again, this time in the Open Handicap, where Rob needed to get to 31 shots before Tom achieved 21, which he did 31-7.
The green was then declared unplayable, and the three remaining finals – the Mixed Pairs, Ladies Novice and Men's Championship – will take place during the week, followed by a final Fun Competition on Saturday.
