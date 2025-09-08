GILWERN Bowling Club played two MBA games to complete their league season, the first on Saturday when they lost 77-58 away to Belle Vue, before mastering hosts Pontymister on Sunday 80-68, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
In trying conditions, Kevin G Davies’ rink was the sole success on Saturday, scoring seven shots over the final two ends after trailing by two to record a 19-14 victory.
It was a reversal in the scoreline on Brian Hughes’ rink as they battled back from a ten-shot deficit but could not quite gain parity.
Tony Corfield’s rink was ten shots behind after 11 ends, which was reduced to three shots before their opponents regained control over the final five ends to win 20-13.
Richard Davis’ rink won on nine of the 21 ends, but the Belle Vue rink scored more heavily on their successful ends, which saw them register a comfortable 24-12 victory.
But next day, Gilwern BC brought their league season to a successful conclusion with victory at Pontymister.
Brian Hughes’ rink took control from the start building a substantial 12-shot lead, which they maintained to the end, winning 26-14.
Similarly, Mike Axford’s rink established an early lead and went on to win on 13 ends to score a 19-10 victory.
Richard Davis’ rink held a five-shot lead after the first half before their opponents fought back to outscore them and win by one shot, 20-19.
Kevin G Davies’ rink was three shots ahead after eight ends, but the Pontymister rink then took command to win 24-16.
This Saturday (September 13), Gilwern Bowling Club hosts the finals of their season-long club competitions, culminating in the crowning of the club champions for 2025.
On Sunday (September 14) several members will also be involved in the EMBA finals at Abergavenny Bowls Club in Avenue Road, commencing at 10am.
