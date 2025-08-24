ABERGAVENNY Ladies bowlers played their final South Wales & Monmouthshire League game at Caldicot in midweek, bowing out with a 38-33 win to finish second, reports STEVE FILE.

Jenni Macgregor, Mary Evans, Val Jones and Sue Jewell won 17-13, while Sue Pritchard, Lesley Radley, Kath Indge and Sue Williams squeezed home 21-20.

On Friday, the Mixed team finished their South Wales League campaign at Penylan but lost out 89-28.

Jenni Macgregor, Sue Jewell, Dic Richards and Mike McGonagall were well beaten 40-3, while John Macgregor, Mary Evans and Mandy Harris led 15-6, but lost 27-15.

Peter Steed, Lesley Radley, Gordon King and Mike Hayward were also beaten 22-10.

The Gwent BL team hosted Newbridge on Saturday, but were pipped 69-61.

Mal Powell, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Steve Horrell and John Marsh kept up until the 11th end, but lost 25-15, while Joe Newell, Nigel Jewell, Richard Richards and Dewi Williams lost 26-18.

But Mike Powell, Mike McGonagall, Martin Love and Charles Harper came back from 7-0 down to win 28-18.

The MBA team lost 104-51 at Pontnewydd, and will be in Division 4 next season.

Jack Vale, Courtney Hemmings, Steve Williams and Ian McCuish lost 27-6, while Rob Poynter, Peter Steed, Paul Jones and Dave Cooper lost 22-12.

Jimmy Harris, John Woodier, Fred Mutimer and Clive Morgan were 12-7 up, but then succumbed 36-15.

And Mike Collins, Steve File, Steve Rowan and Gordon King were 10-10 after 11 ends, but were squeezed out 19-18.

But on Sunday at Pontymister it was honours even 48-48 in the GBL.

Mike Powell, Martin Love and Ian McCuish missed out 25-10, while Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Richard Richards, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid were pipped 15-13.

But Mal Powell, Mike McGonagall, Gerald Parry and John Marsh won 25-8.

On Wednesday evening (August 27) , the club is honoured to host a masterclass by World No 4 Ross Owen.

And on Sunday (August 31) the Barbarian Bowling Association visit Avenue Road to celebrate the club’s 165th year.