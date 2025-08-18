GILWERN Bowling Club’s MBA team faced PILCS Bowls Club in a league game at home on Saturday, winning on two rinks, losing on one and tying the remaining rink to register a comfortable 95 shots to 71 win, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Mike Fulton’s rink was three shots down after five ends but then gained the upper hand to score freely, enabling them to record a 30-16 win.
The other winning rink for Gilwern was that of Mike Axford, who built a substantial lead through the middle third of the game, and went on to a 26-15 victory.
The rink of Richard Davis was involved in a close contest throughout, with the PILCS rink managing to score three shots on the final two ends to tie the game 18-all.
Kevin G Davies’ rink fought back from an 11-shot deficit but just failed to achieve parity with the opposition rink, losing by one shot 22-21.
The following day, Sunday, the club played an EMBA league game at Caldicot.
On a tricky green Gilwern were outplayed by their opponents, who were victorious on three rinks to win by a large margin.
The only success for the visitors was on the rink of John Whomersley, where after an evenly matched game, the Gilwern rink managed to secure three shots on the final end to win 15-13.
After being in contention for most of the game Mike Axford’s rink conceded seven shots on the penultimate end, which led to their defeat by 22-14.
Other rink scores were Mike Fulton 9-29 and Kevin James 6-32.
This Saturday (August 23) Gilwern have a home league fixture against Oakdale Welfare.
This is followed on Monday (August 25) by Founders Day, which includes a “Round Robin” competition at the green for members, with the day being completed by a barbecue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.