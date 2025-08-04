GILWERN Bowling Club Ladies played a re-arranged evening league game against Abertillery in midweek, and won on two of the three rinks to register a 57 shots to 47 win, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.

Jill Howells’ rink managed to edge ahead in the third quarter to take a narrow 19-17 victory.

And Sheila Howells’ rink took command from the start, scoring 20 shots without reply before taking a comprehensive 28-12 win.

But Gwen Axford’s rink was level after five ends but then conceded shots over the next eight ends and lost out 18-10.

Gilwern’s MBA team resumed their league programme on Saturday with a home fixture against third-placed Garndiffaith.

Winning on two of the four rinks they managed to secure overall victory 75-60, and a good run of results over the final six games could see Gilwern finish the season in the top four.

The rinks of Mike Axford and Kevin G Davies both took control from the start, gaining substantial leads over the first seven ends before going on to record comfortable victories 23-11 and 24-13 wins.

The game on Richard Davis’ rink was closely contested throughout, with their opponents gaining the advantage over the final two ends to win 17-15.

Mike Fulton’s rink battled hard throughout, scoring four shots on the final end to reduce their deficit, losing 19-13.

On Sunday a mixed team travelled to Ross-on-Wye to play a four-rink friendly, where on a glorious afternoon, in picturesque surroundings, a pleasant afternoon was enjoyed by all.

Both sides were evenly matched, each team winning two rinks, with Ross gaining a narrow 58-50 aggregate advantage, and the two clubs now looking forward to the return fixture at Gilwern next season.

Games this week include two re-arranged league games for the ladies against Abertillery and Merthyr West End, while the men play an MBA game at Crickhowell on Saturday (August 9).