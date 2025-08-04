GILWERN Bowling Club Ladies played a re-arranged evening league game against Abertillery in midweek, and won on two of the three rinks to register a 57 shots to 47 win, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Jill Howells’ rink managed to edge ahead in the third quarter to take a narrow 19-17 victory.
And Sheila Howells’ rink took command from the start, scoring 20 shots without reply before taking a comprehensive 28-12 win.
But Gwen Axford’s rink was level after five ends but then conceded shots over the next eight ends and lost out 18-10.
Gilwern’s MBA team resumed their league programme on Saturday with a home fixture against third-placed Garndiffaith.
Winning on two of the four rinks they managed to secure overall victory 75-60, and a good run of results over the final six games could see Gilwern finish the season in the top four.
The rinks of Mike Axford and Kevin G Davies both took control from the start, gaining substantial leads over the first seven ends before going on to record comfortable victories 23-11 and 24-13 wins.
The game on Richard Davis’ rink was closely contested throughout, with their opponents gaining the advantage over the final two ends to win 17-15.
Mike Fulton’s rink battled hard throughout, scoring four shots on the final end to reduce their deficit, losing 19-13.
On Sunday a mixed team travelled to Ross-on-Wye to play a four-rink friendly, where on a glorious afternoon, in picturesque surroundings, a pleasant afternoon was enjoyed by all.
Both sides were evenly matched, each team winning two rinks, with Ross gaining a narrow 58-50 aggregate advantage, and the two clubs now looking forward to the return fixture at Gilwern next season.
Games this week include two re-arranged league games for the ladies against Abertillery and Merthyr West End, while the men play an MBA game at Crickhowell on Saturday (August 9).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.