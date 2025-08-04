ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club's Ladies secured a nail-biting two shot league win over St Julians at Avenue Road in midweek, reports STEVE FILE.
Jenni Macgregor, Sue Jewell, Val Jones and Catherine Badham's rink lost six shots on the first end before losing out 20-9.
Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley's rink led 16-4 by the ninth, and won four of the last six to triumph 23-10, making it 32-30 in the match.
On Wednesday, Abergavenny hosted Monmouth in an East Monmouthshire League Game.
John Macgregor, John Woodier, Ian McCuish and Fred Mutimer's rink trailed early on, then scored six shots on the seventh.
They then 17-8 on the 14th end, and although Monmouth won the last four ends scoring seven, Abergavenny held on 17-15.
Mike Collins, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Steve Williams and Mike McGonagall's rink were never behind and won 15-12.
Jimmy Harris, Peter Steed, Mike Hayward and Dave Hill's trailed 8-7 after 12 ends, but won five of the last six to win 18-9, with Abergavenny winning overall 50-36.
Friday morning bought drama of a different kind when the till and a MIND charity tin were stolen overnight in a burglary.
But the Mixed Team travelled to Abertillery that evening in the South Wales Mixed League, although the result was a 66-24 loss.
On Saturday the MBA team secured their first win on a challenging green at Beechwood however.
On John Woodier, Jimmy Harris, John Bannon and Mike McGonagall's rink after leading 11-10 at 14 ends, the Abergavenny men only scored another five to Beechwood's 13, and lost 23-16.
John MacGregor, Peter Steed, Dave Cooper and Clive Morgan's rink led 18-6 after 13 ends, but lost 26-22.
But Jack Vale, Anthony Moriarty, Courtney Hemmings and Ian McCuish led all the way to win 21-13.
And Mike Collins, Steve File, Charles Harper and Paul Jones' rink got were 7-7 on the eighth end but won 24-12, making the final score 83-74 to Aber.
