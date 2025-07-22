GILWERN Bowling Club welcomed league leaders Newport Athletic BC for an MBA fixture on Saturday, and in an excellent performance won on two rinks, tied on one and lost narrowly on the other, to win 79-69 overall, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Tony Corfield’s rink was always in command as they won 24-15, and while Mike Fulton’s rink was four behind with three ends left, they then scored eight shots to win 24-20.
Richard Davies’ rink had a close game, eventually drawing 16-16.
And although Kevin Davies’ rink lost, they scored six shots over the final three ends to cut the deficit to 18-15.
The whole team showed the value of never giving up as they amassed 14 shots over the final ends to achieve victory.
The week had begun with an EMBA home league game against local rivals and friends Crickhowell, where a close contest saw each team win on two rinks, with Crick coming out on top 67-62.
Gilwern’s two successful rinks were those of Richard Davies, who scored eight shots on the final four ends to win 16-15, and Kevin Davies, whose rink was always in control in an 18-12 win.
Tony Corfield and Mike Fulton’s rinks were defeated 19-15 and 18-12 respectively.
Next day, second-placed Gilwern Ladies played a home league game against third-placed Blaina.
Unfortunately, Gilwern could only achieve a draw on one rink, losing on two to be defeated 59-46.
Sheila Howell’s rink secured a draw scoring two shots on the final end to tie 16-16.
Gwen Axford’s rink led at halfway but then conceded shots, losing 21-15, while Pam Healy’s rink dropped seven shots over the final three ends to lose 22-15.
Next up is a rearranged MBA home game against Belle Vue this Saturday (July 26).
