GILWERN Bowling Club were unable to play their traditional end of season Ladies v Men game last Saturday due to the wet weather, but were able to hold the official opening of the refurbished clubhouse, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The opening ceremony was carried out by Peter Williams, President of Monmouthshire Bowling Association, who commented on how the improved clubhouse facilities have been matched by performances on the green by both the ladies and the men’s teams.
The ladies ended the season near the top of the Pen y Glyn Afternoon League and the men produced better results this season, to finish on the fringes of the promotion places in the Monmouthshire BA.
The official ceremony was followed by a celebratory tea to mark the opening of the clubhouse and the playing season just completed.
As well as the improved results in the respective leagues, several members won through to the finals of league competitions this year.
Jill Howells reached the finals of the Pen y Glyn ladies’ championship which were held at Merthyr West End recently.
And Mark Wells has reached the final of the Men’s Championship of East Monmouthshire Bowling Association while Mike Axford will contest the Senior final.
In addition, Sandra Cross and Brian Hughes have reached the final of the Mixed Pairs, with the club represented in three of the seven EMBA finals, which were cancelled last week due to bad weather and will now be played early next season.
The club will continue to operate with end of season meetings on Wednesday, October 1, for the ladies and Friday, October 3 for the men.
These will be followed by the club’s AGM, which will take place in the clubhouse on Friday, October 17.
Social events will also continue to be held on a regular basis throughout the winter season.
