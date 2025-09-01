BANK Holiday Monday saw Gilwern Bowling Club host their annual Founders’ Day event, with 40 members participating in a day-long competition, followed by a BBQ to complete the celebration, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Members were split into eight teams, forming two leagues, with the winners of each league contesting the final to determine the destination of the Founders’ Day Trophy.
The two successful teams winning through to the final were those of Mal Smith and Alwyn Davies.
And after a closely contested final, the team of Alwyn Davies, Tom Bowen, Victoria Tyler, Michelle Beatty and Ann Whomersley were crowned trophy winners.
On Sunday (August 31), Gilwern entertained Belle Vue BC for a rearranged game that had been previously postponed.
Unfortunately, they were defeated on three of the four rinks, losing the game by 94 shots to 68, which was a reversal of fortunes as they led on three rinks after 14 ends.
The successful Gilwern rink was Tony Corfield’s, which was involved in a close contest until they secured eight shots on the 14th end, which enabled them to secure victory 24-16.
Richard Davis’ rink led by three shots with seven ends to play, but then conceded 15 shots over the final ends to lose 26-16.
The rink of Brian Hughes was leading by six shots after 12 ends, but their opponents outscored them over the remaining nine to win 23-20.
Kevin G Davies’ rink was competitive, leading by one shot after eight ends, but the Belle Vue rink then took control, scoring heavily, to win 29-8.
This Saturday (September 6), Gilwern travel to Belle Vue BC for their penultimate MBA game.
The scheduled MBA game at Pontymister Welfare last Saturday was cancelled because of the weather and has been rescheduled for Sunday (September 7), which will be the final league game of the season.
