ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club Ladies played at Chepstow in midweek, in a game which went down to the last end of the match, reports STEVE FILE.
Mary Evans, Jenni Macgregor, Sue Williams and Sue Jewell's rink had a great start winning the first four ends and leading by seven shots, but then lost the next four ends to cut the lead to one.
Undeterred, they won the next five ends and although Chepstow won three of the last five, Abergavenny won 18-14.
Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Catherine Badham and Lesley Radley's rink won the first two ends with single shots but lost the next eight to trail 12-2.
Abergavenny then won the next four ends to make it 12-9, and trailed 13-11 with the match score 29-27 to Abergavenny on the final end.
But Chepstow triumphed by winning the end with four shots 17-11 and the match 31-29.
On Saturday, the club hosted a mixed friendly against friends and neighbours Bailey Park for the second time this season.
Mike Collins, Jim Jones, Kath Indge and Paul Jones' rink were outplayed from the start and despite all their efforts lost 23-7.
John Woodier, Charles Harper, John Bannon and Mike McGonagall's rink took an early lead and looked as if they were going to run away with the game, but the game ended in a win for Bailey Park 20-11.
Fred Mutimer, Nigel Jewell, Gordon King and Val Jones's rink had a good game and only went behind once on the sixth end by two shots, before taking control and winning 21-10.
Bailey Park won 53-39 and will host Aber in a rematch on Wednesday, August 6
On Sunday, Abergavenny played Caldicot away in an East Monmouthshire League game.
Peter Steed, Sue Jewell, Gerald Parry and Paul Jones's rink was close until the seventh end when Caldicot scored six to put them 11-4 ahead, with the hosts going on to win 19-12.
Steve File, Dick Richards, Martin Love and Tom Cobb’s made a good start to lead 5-0 after two ends, but Caldicot then came back and made it a very close game with the score 13-13 on the 13th end,
The hosts then won the next four ends scoring 12 shots, before as a consolation Abergavenny scored one on the last to make the score 25-14.
Mary Evans, Courtney Hemmings, Dave Cooper and Steve Williams’ rink had a good game, winning five consecutive ends to score 10 shots and lead 13-6 on the 10th end,
Caldicot then recovered to go 16-15 up on the 16th end, but Abergavenny won the last two ends to take the game 17-16.
Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Mike Powell, Mandy Harris and Ian McCuish’s rink lost the first two ends, but by scoring seven on the sixth end they went 10-5 up, and pulled clear to win 23-14.
The overall match was won by Caldicot however, by a score of 74-66.
On Friday (August 1) the mixed team go to Abertillery, and on Saturday (August 2) the MBA team go to Beechwood while the GBL team host the same club at Avenue Road.
