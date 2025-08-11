ABERGAVENNY’s bowlers played seven matches last week, with the Ladies getting the ball rolling with a 39-24 loss at Caerleon, reports STEVE FILE.
Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley narrowly lost 20-17, while Mary Evans, Jenni MacGregor, Val Jones and Sue Williams missed out 19-7.
Neighbours Bailey Park hosted a third Mixed Friendly on Wednesday following a win each.
Mary Evans, Mike McGonagall, Jim Jones and Kath Indge came back from 13-7 to draw 17-17.
And while Sue Pritchard, Peter Steed, Dic Richards and Ian McCuish lost 19-11, Steve File, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Sue Williams and Denis McDaid were 22-8 winners, with Aber triumphing 50-44.
On Thursday, Aber’s Mary Wardle League table-toppers played a home one-rink game against Penyrheol, with Mary Evans, Lesley Radley, Val Jones and Sue Williams winning 18-12.
Aber also visited Beaufort on Friday in the South Wales Mixed League, but lost on all three rinks – 20-14, 19-7 and 22-9 (61-30).
On Saturday, the Gwent BL also lost 76-37 at high-flying Aberchan.
Mike Powell, Denis McDaid, Martin Love and Mike Hayward’s rink lost 21-13; Mal Powell, Dic Richards, Gerald Parry and Dewi Williams 29-14; and Maurice Padfield, Charles Harper, John Marsh and John Bannon 26-10.
The MBA team were also beaten 80-66 by third-placed visitors Panteg House.
John MacGregor, Jimmy Harris, Dave Cooper and Clive Morgan lost 24-13, while Anthony Moriarty, Peter Steed, Courtney Hemmings and Ian McCuish fought back to 14-all, but missed out 22-19.
Rob Poynter, John Woodier, Steve Williams and Mike McGonagall won 21-10, but Mike Collins, Steve File, Steve Rowan and Paul Jones were overhauled 24-13.
On Sunday, Aber’s MBA team beat visitors Machen 97-79, with John MacGregor, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Mike Hayward and Clive Morgan fighting back from 17-10 down to win 21-19, and Jimmy Harris, John Woodier, Steve Williams and Ian McCuish storming home 35-10.
Jack Vale, Peter Steed, Courtney Hemmings and Mike McGonagall lost 27-20, while Mike Collins, Steve File, Steve Rowan and Paul Jones were pipped 23-21.
