ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s Jenni Macgregor, Mary Evans and Lesley Radley missed out to Chepstow in the Olwyn Davies 2 Wood Triples semi-final at Crosskeys, reports STEVE FILE.
They won the first three ends to lead 4-0, and were still 8-5 up after 10, but the Chepstow trio then took control, winning 19-8.
Again against Chepstow in the EMBA league in midweek, Abergavenny won on one rink but went down 105- 61.
John Macgregor, Jimmy Harris, Dic Richards and Mike Hayward conceded five shots on the first end, and never recovered, losing 38-9.
John Woodier, Dave Hill, Gerald Parry and Maurice Padfield also trailed 6-0, recovered to 7-5, but then conceded 14 over the next five ends before losing 32-12.
Rob Poynter, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid’s rink were 10-1 down, got back to 10-8, but then only scored two more shots , losing 27-10.
But Mike Collins, Peter Steed, Martin Love and Nigel Jewell led 6-0 after three ends, 10-5 at seven ends and then stormed away to win 30-8, scoring four on the last end.
The mixed team visited Whitchurch in the South Wales League on Friday, but the hosts won all three rinks to take the match 81-28.
Jenni Macgregor, Ian McCuish, Catherine Badham and Mal Powell trailed 18-2 after seven ends and lost 34- 8.
And Lesley Radley, Mike McGonagall, Val Jones and Gordon King only got on the scorecard with two shots on the eighth end and lost 25-9.
Steve Rowan, Sue Jewell, Steve Horrell and John Bannon’s rink started well and kept Whitchurch scoreless for the first four ends to lead by seven, but were caught on the ninth end (9-9) after which the hosts pulled clear to win 22-11.
Llanhilleth visited Avenue Road on Saturday, where despite a good Abergavenny fightback the visitors won all four rinks to triumph 97-70.
John Macgregor, Jimmy Harris, Steve Williams and Clive Morgan trailed 21-3 after nine ends, and despite 10 scoring shots over the next four ends, finally lost 32-19.
Mike Collins, Steve Rowan, Steve File and Paul Jones were fairly even for seven ends before Llanhilleth won five in a row to lead 16-4, with Abergavenny going down 21-12.
Jack Vale, Peter Steed, Nigel Jewell and John Woodier’s rink were always within five shots, and got to within one on the 13th end, but ended up losing 19-15.
Rob Poynter, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall’s rink trailed 15-4 before winning the next nine ends to lead 24-15.
But Llanhilleth scored six next end, followed by a two and a one to level 24-24, and then took the last end by one shot to prevail 25-24.
St Martins Bowls Club in Hereford was Sunday’s destination for a mixed friendly, where an already damp green suffered a very heavy shower, causing a pause in play.
Jenni Macgregor, Ian McCuish, Martin Love and Mike Hayward’s rink were 5-5 after eight ends, but lost 12-7, while Mary Evans, Mike McGonagall and Mal Powell were a player short, but only lost 15-11.
Steve Rowan, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, Dic Richards and Lesley Radley led by seven, but then only managed to win one more end, finally losing 18-8.
John Macgregor, Peter Steed, Dawn Kedward and Steve File trailed 8-4, but a change of jack length then put Abergavenny in control, winning six of the last seven ends to triumph 13-10, with St Martins winning overall 55-39.
The Ladies play Penyrheol in the Mary Wardle League at Avenue Road on Saturday (July 26) when the men host Bailey Park in a friendly , while Sunday sees an EMBA match at Caldicot.
