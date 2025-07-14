UNFORTUNATELY the hot and sunny weather caused the postponement of Abergavenny Bowls Clubs matches against Penylan on Friday in the South Wales Mixed League and on Saturday against Machen in the MBA and Bedwellty Park in the GBL.
The temperatures were too hot for the games to be played without risk to the members health.
The only game which was played last week was on Tuesday (July 8) when the Ladies played a League Game at Garndiffaith unfortunately they lost on both rinks with the final score being Abergavenny 26. Garndiffaith 41.
The rink of Mary Evans, Jenni Macgregor, Sue Williams and Sue Jewell really struggled against their opponents only scoring one shot in the first seven ends whereas Garndiffaith scored 12.
They staged a small revival over the next five ends to make it 14 shots to six before Garndiffaith scored nine shots over the next three ends.
A final flourish from the Abergavenny Ladies saw them score four shots on the final end which made the score 25 shots to 11 in favour of Garndiffaith.
The rink of Clare Morgan, Sue Pritchard, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley had a really hard start scoring only six shots on the first eleven ends against the oppositions 13 shots.
In great battling spirit Abergavenny fought back to take the lead on the 17th end by 15 shots to 14. The bowling gods were with Garndiffaith on the final end when they got a 'wick' to take two shots and the game by 16 shots to 15.
The internal Club Competitions have been in progress for the past six weeks with 50 plus members taking part in the 9 different competitions which culminate on the Finals Day on September 13.
On Wednesday evening the Men have an EMBA match at Chepstow. Friday sees the Mixed team travel to Whitchurch for a game in the South Wales Mixed League and on Friday evening four members will go to Crosskeys to represent Abergavenny when the East Monmouthshire Association plays the South Monmouthshire Association.
On Saturday the MBA team take on Llanhilleth at Avenue Road.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.