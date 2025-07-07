On the rink of Mike Collins, Steve Rowan, Steve File and Paul Jones it was quite an even start to the first seven ends with the score being 9-8 to Bedwellty. The gap between the teams then opened up with Abergavenny going 22 shots to 14 down on the 17th end. A comeback was on when Abergavenny then scored 4 shots to make it 18-22 following it up with two singles. On a very tense final end the Abergavenny men managed to steal the game by getting the required 3 shots to win by 23 shots to 22.