ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club are Indebted to the local businesses that have sponsored the Cricket Club this year writes Paul Sussex.
In particular the club would like to thank Paul Wadsworth of FR Ball Insurance who have kindly arranged the insurance for the car sponsored by Keith Price Garage for their Overseas player/coach Josh Spies. Paul is pictured above along with his daughters and Joe Spies and the Car.
Elsewhere, depleted Abergavenny Third X1 visited Pontymister & Crosskeys, a side below them in the league table, and were soundly beaten.
Aber were bowled out for just 112 in 18 overs which proved no problem for the home side who reached their target for the loss of two wickets.
Next week they face Cefn Forest and Maesycwmmer away.
In their game against Monmouth Seconds the 4th X1 were indebted to Wales over 50 player Steve Brown who completed another century (124) as if to celebrate his mother Sue’s 80th birthday.
He didn’t get a lot of support with only Charlie Snell (17) reaching double figures. His runs represented over 70 percent of the final total of 174 all out.
Brown the batter turned into Brownthe bowler and took two for 15 in eight overs. However this wasn’t enough as Monmouth steadily rather than spectacularly reached their target for the loss of four wickets, finishing 178-4 Aaron King with one wicket and a run out by James Forester backing up Steve Brown. Next week they are home to Abercynon 2nd X1.
In the junior section, Ponthir beat Abergavenny B by 102 runs, thanks to 27 from captain Ethan Gladwin.
In the U13 Premier, Abergavenny came out victorious in a tight encounter against Newport at Avenue Road.
Newport set a target of 128 thanks to 31 from Daf Collins and 27 from Charlie Watkins.
Innings of 30 from Ted Jackson and Eric Pike saw Aber win with just one ball to spare, with Frank Meredith finishing 10 to go with a spectacular caught and bowler dismissal in the Newport innings
Abergavenny B bowled well to restrict Blackwood to 62/7 from their 20 overs. Joe Hunt and Josh Witcomb both picking up three wickets.
Maddie Powell (25) and Kai Witcomb (28) saw them reach the target.
