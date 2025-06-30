MARIA Sheehan and Bella Collett both hit unbeaten half centuries as Abergavenny CC's Women secured a seven-wicket home win over Monmouth on Sunday.
The visitors won the toss and batted first, reaching 148-4 off their 30 overs, with Bea Jones scoring 51 retired not out, Ashley Burdett 35 and Helen McGloin 29.
Sheehan, Lotte Matthews, Nancy Heffaran and Mishika Kandel shared a wicket apiece for the hosts, who made a storming start with the bat, openers Sheehan scoring 50 and Collett 51 retired unbeaten.
And although Monmouth secured two quick wickets after their departure, including one for a duck, Aber comfortably reached 149-2 in 24 overs.
Abergavenny's U15s also beat Newport Fugitives by four wickets at home in midweek in a last-ball thriller
The visitors scored 148-5 in their 20 overs, Maria Sheehan and Evan Jones taking two wickets each and James Forrester a run out.
Skipper opener Jones then scored an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls before retiring, backed by Ed Loose with 21, Sheehan 11 and Sam Corbett 13 not out, with the latter facing the last ball when two wides took Aber over the line to 149-5.
In the U13s Gwent Cup quarter-final at home to Usk, a 141-run partnership between Ted Jackson (60 not out) and Eric Pike (69 not out) saw Abergavenny post 154-2.
Usk then reached 123-8 in reply, Llewi Evans top scoring with 28 and Maddox Morris, Frank Meredith and Niam Neupane taking two wickets each.
Aber also beat Machen by 80 runs in the U11s Gwent Cup quarter-final, scoring 129-7 from their 20 overs before dismissing the visitors for 49 in 15 overs.
This Wednesday (July 2) evening, the U16 girls play Cardiff away, and the U14 girls play Newport Fugitives, while the U15s host Croesyceiliog on Thursday evening.
