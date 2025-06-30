NICK Jones fired a superb 100 not out for Glangrwyney 1sts away to Whitchurch Heath 3rds, including six sixes and 12 fours, backed by Mark Waldeck with 28.
But they fell 72 runs short of the 254-5 target reaching 182-6 off 40 overs, Vic Phillips and James Buckhurst having earlier taken wicket braces.
Two of the ladies team also made their 1st XI debuts, Nam Wootton switch-hitting her first ball and young Mia Stephens bowling two overs.
Bob Howell fired 65 for Glangrwyney 2nds away to Abertillery Town 2nds, including 12 fours, but only opener James McIlroy with 13 joined him in double figures as the visitors were all out for 147 in the final over, the top scorer run out scampering for more runs.
The hosts then eased to 148-5 with more than five overs to spare, Hywel Price taking three wickets for 12 off eight overs, including two caught and bowled, backed by strikes for McIlroy and Jonathon Jones.
But a superb 120 from Paul Gittins, including 19 fours, helped propel Llanarth 1sts to a 99-run home win over Newport 3rds.
Adam Binmore also struck 64 and Ollie Mann 32 as the hosts racked up 245-2 off their 45 overs.
Newport were then bowled out for 146 in 35.2 overs, Josh Scouller taking 4-22 off three overs, backed by wicket braces for Tom Stentiford and Dennis Heath.
Cynon Valley 1sts beat Llanarth 2nds by six wickets though after being set a target of 157-9 in 40 overs.
Chris Page scored 70 and fellow opener Anthony Norris 28, but no one else reached double figures as the Llanarth innings fell away.
And the hosts only needed 25 overs to reach 159-4, Mike Daniels taking two wickets.
Llanarth 2nds play Malpas 2nds away on Wednesday night (July 2) in the Macey Bowl.
Fixtures this Saturday (July 5) include – Llanarth 1sts v Abergavenny 2nds, Llantwit Fardre 2nds v Llanarth 2nds, South Wales Sri Lankan 1sts v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Monmouth 3rds.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.