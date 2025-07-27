USK 1st XI blitzed Newport to win the 20-over Gwent Macey Cup final at Miskin Manor on Sunday – 24 hours after narrowly losing to the South Wales Premier League leaders.
The Monmouthshire side's attack steamrollered Newport’s batting for just 91 in 19.4 overs, Matthew Williams taking 3-7, Harawal Ahmed Wassam 3-12, Ollie Rayner 2-10 and Matthew Marriott and Tamoor Zafar one apiece.
The target was amended after a stoppage to 82 off 17 overs, but Usk needed just 14 to reach 85-2, Hugo Caldicott firing an unbeaten 38 off 40 balls, Zafar 19 not out off 12 balls, and Wassam 18.
Just 24 hours earlier away to the same opponents, the 1sts had narrowly failed by 15 runs to chase down Newport's 168 all out target.
Rayner took 4-35 off his 10 overs in the 47-over innings, backed by wicket braces from Wassam and Ben Jones.
But the visitors were quickly reduced to 11-2 in reply, and and then 62-5.
Skipper Elliott Doyle, who scored a patient 56 and Matthew Williams, 16, then added 66 (128-6), but with both back in the pavilion (149-7), only a single off the bat of the three tailenders saw them 153 all out with five overs left, leaving Usk fifth.
Usk 2nds were also knocked off top spot of South East Wales 3 as they fell to a last-wicket loss away to Machen 1sts.
The visitors scored 205-7 off their 45 overs, but Machen made it to 206-9 with 1.3 overs left.
But a magnificent 111 not out by Isaac Butler helped the 3rds secure a morale-boosting fourth win away to Blaengarw & Coedely CC 1sts, chasing down 226-8 with just two balls of their 40 overs to spare.
Julian Smith took three wickets and Ceri Wynne two, with single strikes for Dan Cordell, Ross Price and Llewi Evans.
Opener Butler then took on the hosts' attack, backed by third man Cordell with 30, as Usk squeezed to 227-5 in the final over.
Usk host Kings Newport tonight (Thursday, July 31) in the Big Smash, and league fixtures this Saturday (August 2) are Usk 1sts v Bridgend Town 1sts, Barry Athletic 2nds v Usk 2nds, Usk 3rds v Radyr 4ths.
On Sunday (August 3), Usk are home to Neath in the quarter-final of the Welsh Cup.
