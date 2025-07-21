TAMOOR Zafar fired 92 as Usk 1st XI compiled 300-7 off 50 overs at Ammanford on Saturday – but it still wasn't enough, as the hosts reached 304-7 with 2.2 overs to spare.
Openers Hugo Caldicott (24) and Ollie Rayner put on 54 before the former was bowled, and although Harawal Ahmed Wassam followed for a duck, Rayner and Glamorgan star Billy Root then added 69, the former scoring 61, including two sixes and nine fours.
Root made 40 but with Usk then reduced to 158-6, 300 looked far off.
But former Qatar skipper Zafar then formed a 131-run seventh-wicket partnership with Matt Hancock before falling lbw eight runs short of his ton in the final over, after a blistering 69-ball knock featuring four sixes and seven fours, with the latter unbeaten on 31.
The target appeared formidable, but Glamorgan star Tom Bevan blasted 162 off just 90 balls in reply, including 10 sixes and 16 fours before being holing out after a 131-run partnership with Owain Baxter (212-2).
Baxter with 63 then took them in sight of victory (276-5), with Ben Jones taking three wickets, Wassam two and Root and Rayner one apiece.
The 2nds beat visitors Chepstow 2nds by five wickets though to stay top of South East Wales 3, dismissing them for 139 in 42.1 overs before reaching 141-5 in the 40th over.
Jamie Jones took three wickets, and Oliver Hall and Joe Peacock two apiece for Usk, who then recovered from 13-3 thanks to skipper Dave Harding-Smith firing 59 not out and Jones 35.
The 3rds lost by 15 runs with an over left at Christchurch, dismissed for 187 chasing the hosts' 202-9.
Usk's Big Smash League side also lost by 13 runs at Croesyceiliog, Gethin Thomas taking two wickets as the hosts blasted 218-4 off 18 overs.
But despite Matthew Williams firing 119 off 57 balls, including nine sixes and eight fours, and 39 from Billy Root, Usk could only reach 205-6 in reply.
Elsewhere, Will Heath cracked a superb 118 and Ollie Mann 89 as Llanarth 1st XI's openers put on 203 at home to SEW 5 basement side Abercynon, on the way to a huge 365-2 off 45 overs.
Heath's 100-ball innings included two sixes and 17 fours, while Mann's 80-ball knock featured a six and 14 fours.
After Mann holed out, Paul Gittins joined the party for a 74-run stand with Heath who finally departed to another catch.
Gittins scored an unbeaten 82 off 56 balls, firing two sixes and eight fours, while Adam Binmore added 46 not out in an unbeaten 88-run third-wicket partnership.
The league tailenders were then blitzed for just 89 in 27 overs as Llanarth ran out winners by 276 runs to sit third, Glen Hamilton and Dan Moseley each taking three wickets and Andrew Spencer two.
The 2nds also won by 72 runs away to Blackwood Town 3rds after scoring 177-6, David Griffiths firing 53, Mark Batt 30 and Andrew Hilditch 25 not out.
The hosts were then skittled for 105 in 34 overs, Harrison Griffiths taking three wickets and Chris Page two.
Twenty four hours later, the 2nds also beat Abergavenny 2nds by five wickets away in the Macey Bowl semi-final.
Aber posted 132-5 off 16 overs, Tom Llewelyn and Humphrey Myrddin Evans taking two wickets each, before Llanarth reached 133-5 with five balls left, Ollie Mann firing 63 off 27 balls, including six sixes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.