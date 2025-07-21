Logan Williams took three wickets, and Manuraj Raju and Archie Eccles two apiece, but Abergavenny then collapsed to 33-7 in reply before a stand of 42 for the 8th wicket between Raju (15) and Eccles (30 not out) brought some relief, although the only other batter in double figures was Flynn Williams with 18 as they were all out for a lowly 75 in just 17 overs.