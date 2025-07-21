A BATTLING 67 from Morgan Bevans and four wickets for Tom Norton couldn't prevent Abergavenny 1sts slipping to a seventh league loss away to Bridgend Town, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
After overnight and morning rain, the covers were removed and winning the toss the hosts invited Abergavenny to bat first.
Bridgend's opening left-arm bowlers then caused problems and both visiting openers had gone by the time Abergavenny reached 24.
Jack Ryan and the previous week’s hero Bevans set about repairing the situation with a 43-run stand before the former holed out for 18 (70-3).
And Norton then looked in ominous form taking the game to the Bridgend attack only to be caught for 16, soon followed by Owen Harris for 12, leaving Abergavenny struggling at 123-5 with 16 overs remaining.
But Bevans was still there and despite skipper Sam Clarke's departure for five (139-6), he passed his half century before putting on 44 with Joe Harris to close in on 200.
Bevans then missed a full toss though, bowled for 67 (183-7), and Aber were all out for 202 with three balls left.
The early breakthrough didn’t materialise despite great efforts from Ben Morgan and Josh Spies, but the introduction of Norton paid dividends as he captured two wickets.
A difficult chance off a Spies delivery was then spilled though, which would have seen Bridgend 46-3.
And the hosts added another 68 before losing their third wicket (114-3).
Opener Wood then passed his half century before Norton struck again, (179-4) but the hosts needed just 24 more, and despite the Aber bowler removing Wood for 62 for his fourth wicket (186-5), and Morris taking the sixth wicket with just another run added, Bridgend reached 205-6 in the 46th over.
Norton finished with 4-56-10 and Morris 1-39-9.3, with the loss leaving Aber seventh.
But the unbeaten 2nds continued their march towards the South East Wales 5 title with a seven-wicket win away to Bridgend's 2nds, dismissing them for 134 in 41 overs despite a 44-run opening partnership.
Every bowler took at least one wicket, with two apiece for Jonty Haffaran, Will Glenn and Toby Smith and one for Joe Bowden, Tim Price, Pawan Nisansala and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy, who with 7-8-1 including three maidens, was very parsimonious.
Abergavenny had little problem in reply with Will Glenn firing 68, Olly Jones 34 and skipper Ed Woolcott 12 as they reached 138-3 in 33 overs.
The 3rds took a pounding from Cardiff 4ths at Crickhowell though, with the visitors posting 281-7 in their 40 overs, Freddie Blair scoring 119.
Logan Williams took three wickets, and Manuraj Raju and Archie Eccles two apiece, but Abergavenny then collapsed to 33-7 in reply before a stand of 42 for the 8th wicket between Raju (15) and Eccles (30 not out) brought some relief, although the only other batter in double figures was Flynn Williams with 18 as they were all out for a lowly 75 in just 17 overs.
There was yet another defeat for the 4ths away to Pontypridd 3rds as well, despite career best figures for Ed Loose who took a herculean seven wickets for 32 as the hosts reached 247 all out in the final over.
Owain Bradley also had good figures of 2-12, but Abergavenny were then bowled out for 99 runs, Will Morris scoring 38, Ryland Wallace 14 and Maria Sheehan 12.
Elsewhere, Glangrwyney 1st XI won their South East Wales 8 match away to Newbridge 2nds by 108 runs on Saturday after amassing a huge 316-3 off 40 overs.
Mike Devoy scored 77 alongside fellow opener Nathan Holley with 44, before Mark Waldeck 23, Tim Jones 77 not out and Vic Phillips 53 not out joined the run fest.
In reply, Newbridge were all out for 208 in the penultimate over, Waldeck taking four wickets, and Phillips and William Luckhurst two apiece, with the win leaving Glan fifth in SEW 8.
Saturday’s fixtures (July 26) include a 1st XI trip to St Helens to face Swansea, where Gary Sobers famously hit six sixes off an over, while the 2nds host Radyr 3rds, the 3rds travel to face Penarth 4ths, and the 4ths entertain Newport Fugitives 3rds.
Glangrwyney 1sts play Barry Wanderers away on Saturday, while the 2nds host Malpas 4ths.
