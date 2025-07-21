ABERGAVENNY CC's 2nds suffered Macey Bowl Cup semi-final disappointment on Sunday as they fell to a five-wicket defeat to local rivals Llanarth 2nds.
Opener Jaiden Caswell fired 46 off 28 balls including three sixes and three fours before holing out for the third Aber wicket (86-3).
Toby Smith then picked up the baton scoring an unbeaten 42 off 29 balls, including a six and four fours as the hosts reached 132-5 off their 16 overs.
But Ollie Mann with 63 off just 27 balls, inclduing six sixes and five fours, helmed the Llanarth reply as they reached 133-5 with five balls to spare.
Dylan Beaumont-Welsh took three wickets for 13 off three overs for Aber, and Toby Smith one and Jaiden Caswell a run out, but the villagers prevailed.
Abergavenny Women also narrowly missed out in their recent game, losing by three wickets at Newport Fugitives.
Rosie Thomas scored 24, Lorraine Wadley 18 and Bea Cundy 17 as the visitors were all out for 110 in 23.3 overs.
Fugitives then reached 111-6 in 24.5 overs, Lotte Matthews taking three wickets, Cundy two and Seraphina Cullen one.
Meawhile, Avenue Road is hosting a four-day game between Glamorgan 2nds and Kent 2nds this week, which started on Monday and continues until Thursday (July 24).
