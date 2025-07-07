AFTER winning the toss and inserting local rivals Usk, Abergavenny’s pace attack proved too good for the opposition’s batters as they bowled with pace and bounce causing chaos in the Usk early order writes Paul Sussex
Ben Morris was in imperious form, well backed up by Josh Spies and Tom Norton, and reduced a strong Usk team to 50 for 8.
A slight rally then took place but it didn’t last long and when Tamoor Zafar was spectacularly caught by their main tormenter Ben Morris they were all out for just 75 runs in the 28th over.
Ben Morris (5 for 21), Josh Spies (2 for 27), and Tom Norton (3-11) all demonstrated high class seam bowling on a lively wicket.
It is a well know saying in cricket you can’t really judge a wicket until both sides have batted and this proved to be the case.
Abergavenny batters, with the exception of Ed Byrom (26), and eventually skipper Sam Clarke (24*), found runs hard to come by against an Usk attack spearheaded by Billy Root (4 for 34).
Usk made life difficult for the batters reducing Abergavenny to 53-8 which included two unfortunate run outs, one of which saw the ninth wicket fall with 14 still required.
Skipper Sam Clarke kept his head and took 12 runs off Matthew Marriot’s fifth over the 23rd of the innings.
With two runs needed for victory, Josh Spies he calmly stroked the second ball he faced for an elegant four runs wide of mid on to secure an exciting low scoring victory.
On what was the annual past players day the victory was warmly received by a partisan crowd. Next week Abergavenny travel to League leaders Newport.
A Maiden century for Pawan Nisansala in partnership with James Hrastelj guided Abergavenny to their eight consecutive victory in their game against Llanarth.
The 2nd X1 elected to bat first, which didn’t look a clever decision as Abergavenny were reduced to 104-6 in the 26th over with James Morris (17) Drew Heffernan (21) Leo Ling (8) the prolific Ed Woolcott (20) Ellis Jones (5) Archie Eccles (4) all back in the pavilion.
However, ‘cometh the hour’ and Pawan Nisansala joined James Hrastelj and they put on a magnificent partnership for the seventh wicket of 188.
Both of them scored above the rate of a run a ball with Pawan Nisansala (109) completing his maiden century for the club taking just 65 balls with 14 fours and four sixes. Hr overshadowed James Hrastelj (71*) who himself was no slouch with 12 fours and also facing just 65 balls.
Their partnership enabled Abergavenny to finish on 299-7 in their allocation of 45 overs.
Llanarth in reply put on 45 for the first wicket but apart from a later partnership of 69 runs for the 6th wicket lost wickets fairly regularly finishing well short on 195 all out.
Leo Ling bowled really well with 4-18 from eight overs and Pawan Nisansal showing his all round ability with 2 for 34.
There was also a wicket apiece for Lee Fury, James Hrastelg, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy and skipper Ed Wollcott.
With eight wins from eight completed games, Aber consolidated their position at top of the division. Next week they face Hopkinstown at home.
