ABERGAVENNY CC's youngsters eased through the first round of the U15 Gwent Cup winning by 62 runs at Blackwood Town.
The visitors posted 101 all out in 16.5 overs before then blitzing the Blackwood batting for 39 all out in 14 overs.
The U11s also won by 63 runs away to Llanarth in midweek, scoring 158-7 off 20 overs and limiting the hosts to 100-8, Elliott Inge taking three wickets.
But the U11Bs had to give second best to Pontymister & Crosskeys by 24 runs, the visitors firing 285-8 before Aber reached 256-7.
Elis Jones fired 34 for the U13s and Joshua Witcomb 13 as they were 96 all out in 19.2 overs at Newbridge.
The hosts then reached 98-3 in 16.3 overs to win by seven wickets, Witcomb, Oliver Hobbs and Niam Neupane taking one apiece.
The U13Bs also missed out at Rogerstone Welfare after being dismissed for 94 in 19.3 overs, with the hosts then reaching 95 without loss with 10 balls to spare.
Ed Loose hit eight fours in an unbeaten 50 for the U15s at home Chepstow on Thursday, but the visitors won by seven wickets.
Aber posted 107-6 in their 20 overs, Owen Jones also scoring 11 not out, before their opponents reached 108-3 with five overs to spare, Huw Rowe, Tal Edwards and James Forrester with the wickets.
But Friday saw a 26-run win for the U13Bs at Christ College Brecon, scoring 124-7 in 20 overs before restricting the hosts to 98-4.
Oliver Hobbs fired 24, Frank Meredith 23 not out, Awstin Hill 22, and Elis Jones 20, before Hill, Kaiden Witcomb, Gruffyd Howells and Zachary Jenkins shared the wickets.
The U14 girls also won their league match by 21 runs at home to Newport CC, scoring 95-6 off 16 overs before restricting the visitors to 74-4, Madeleine Powell scoring 16 and Bea Cundy 14 not out.
