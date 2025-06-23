A DEVASTATING three-wicket opening spell from Will Luckhurst put Glangrwyney 1sts in the driving seat at home to Lisvane 3rds, reducing the visitors to 12-3.
The city side recovered to post 172-7 in their 40 overs, with Luckhurst finishing with 3-19 off eight overs, but the hosts then reached 173-4 in reply with five overs to spare to record a six-wicket win.
Vic Phillips, Tim Jones, Tom Devoy and Josh Devoy shared the other Glan wickets in the South East Wales 8 clash, while their runs came from Jones 47, Phillips 40 and Michael Devoy 33.
But the 2nds fell 93 runs short chasing down 260-6 away to Penarth 5ths.
John Meredith and Mia Stephens took wicket braces for Glan before the visitors were 167 all out in 36 overs.
Elsewhere, Llanarth 1sts suffered a nine-wicket SEW 5 loss at high-flying Tondu, albeit in the final over.
Skipper opener Ollie Mann fired 70 as the visitors reached 199-8 in 45 overs, including an 83-run second-wicket stand with Gerry Stentiford, 25, alongside 28 from Mark Batt and 21 from Andrew Spencer.
But a 167-run stand by Tondu's openers put the hosts in control before they reached 202-1 with five balls to spare, leaving Llanarth fifth.
The 2nds scored 197-8 at home to Blaina 2nds, Colin Grove firing 80, including 12 fours and a six, backed by Will King with an unbeaten 29 and Charles Grove 21.
But they finished 105 runs behind the 302-6 target, visiting skipper Ryan Watkins having blasted 139 in a 156-run fifth-wicket partnership.
Rhys Hinton and Colin Morgan took wicket braces, and Colin Isaacs and Andrew Hilditch one apiece.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 28) include – Whitchurch Heath 3rds v Glangrwyney 1sts, Glangrwyney 2nds v Abertillery Town 2nds, Llanarth 1sts v Newport 3rds, Cynon Valley 1sts v Llanarth 2nds
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.