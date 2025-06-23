ED Byrom fired a second successive century for Abergavenny 1sts in another South Wales Premier One nail-biter on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
But this time they just missed out as hosts Ammanford squeezed home by one wicket chasing a revised 38-over score of 207 to win.
Despite temperatures in the high 20s, the start was delayed to 1.45pm because of rain, and they were off again during the second over.
When they managed to restart, Ryan Avery was caught next over when a ferocious pull saw Henry Cooper take a fabulous catch.
Jack Ryan with 11 put on 55 with Glamorgan star Byrom for the second wicket before holing out (72-2) , but after reaching 97-2 the visitors were soon 114-5.
Byrom was in imperious form though, and joined by Joe Harris they reached 159-5 with 10 overs left, with the former securing his century in the 32nd over.
The duo put on 69 for the sixth wicket before Harris fell to a caught and bowled for 14 (183-6), with Byrom carrying his bat for an undefeated 116, including 18 fours, as more rain reduced it to 38 overs a side, with Abergavenny finishing on 201-7.
Ammanford set off well chasing a revised target of 207 with 32 runs from the first three overs.
But Tom Bevan was then caught by Lloyd Sharp off the bowling of Josh Spies (32-1), followed by two quick Owen Harris wickets with the score on 53, including Ammanford’s Rochdale Kiwi, Cooper
Sam Clarke then dismissed host skipper Rhys Davies (75-4), stumped by Joe Harris, before a Harris catch off a Jack Ryan delivery reduced them to 86-5.
Leo Ling making his 1sts debut then bowled Jac Kenchington (124-6), but still needing 50 runs with seven overs and four wickets left to win, Ammanford’s Joseph Davies then hit 20 runs off the 32nd over.
The hosts looked home and dry at 203-6, but there was late drama as Davies was caught by Avery off a Spies ball for 62 (203-7), followed by two wickets next over for Sam Clarke (206-9).
But a single off Spies’ next ball saw Ammanford scrape home with 11 balls and a wicket to spare.
Clarke finished with 3-34, Spies 2-45, Harris 2-53, Ryan 1-22 and Ling 1-31.
Back at Avenue Road, an unbroken 135-run partnership saw South East Wales 5 leaders Abergavenny 2nds beat Llandaff 3rds by eight wickets.
The hosts won the toss and inserted the city side, who reached 96-5 but were unable to build any meaningful partnerships, finishing 146 all out in 36 overs.
Evan Jones took 3-37, and there were two wickets each for Tim Price, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy and Steve Brown, plus a wicket for Nathan Byrne.
Despite losing two wickets with the score on 12, skipper Ed Woolcott with 58 not out and James Morris 61 not out were untroubled putting together an unbroken winning partnership to reach 147-2 in 27 overs, keeping Aber’s 100 per cent winning record intact, and putting them 27 points clear of Tondu in second.
The 3rds also won at home against Creigiau 2nds, Archie Eccles firing a magnificent career best 143 backed by a superb 90 from Will Jones as they posted a huge 319-8 off 40 overs, with Joe Bowden contributing 28.
The SEW 10 basement visitors never really looked like getting anywhere near that total as the bowlers kept them in check.
And they were all out for 150 in 32 overs, Marc Morgan starring with the ball taking 5-19 -8, well supported by Lee Flynn with 3-31, and single wickets for Andy Timpson and Bowden.
It proved a generation game for Abergavenny 4ths away to Whitchurch Heath 4ths, with Ryland Wallace playing alongside grandson Ioan, Nick Kinman playing alongside his grandson, and Jon Matthews playing alongside daughter Lotte.
The visitors were then restricted to 117 -7 in 40 overs, before Whitchurch reached 118-4 in 23 overs.
In cup knockout action last week, there was disappointment for Abergavenny 1sts as they lost at home to Sudbrook by six wickets in the Macey Shield quarter-final.
Ollie Jones scored 34, Ryan Avery 20, Will Glenn 15 and Lloyd Sharp 15 as they posted 105-9 off 20 overs, before the visitors reached 106-4 with three balls to spare, Ryan taking two wickets.
The 2nds won their Macey Bowl 2nds round clash by 15 runs at home to Blaina 2nds though.
Ellis Jones and Toby Smith both scored 54s and shared an 86-run third wicket partnership, backed by 21 from Rowan Snell and 20 from Pawan Nisansala as Aber posted 192-6 off 40 overs.
Blaina were then dismissed for 177 in the final over, Pawan taking four wickets and Snell two.
This Saturday’s (June 28) fixtures include – Abergavenny 1sts v Ynastawe 1sts, Abercynon 1sts v Abergavenny 2nds, Pencoed 1sts v Abergavenny 3rds, Abergavenny 4ths v Bay Dragons 2nds.
