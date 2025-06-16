GLAMORGAN star Eddie Byrom hit an amazing century for Abergavenny 1sts as they pipped their Cardiff CC hosts by 13 runs to secure their second South Wales Premier One win of the season, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The riveting bottom-of-the-table clash saw the capital side win the toss and insert the visitors, who lost Ryan Avery bowled for eight with the score on 26 and then Will Glenn caught for three (45-2).
However, Byrom was showing his class and held the innings together taking Abergavenny to 92-2 at drinks.
Just as he passed his half century, Morgan Bevans was bowled for 28 after a 61-run third -wicket partnership (116-3).
Tom Norton then played a cameo for 17 before being caught in the deep to leave them on 151-4, with Owen Harris out next bowled for seven (173-5), quickly followed by Joe Harris for a duck (178-6).
But Byrom carried on playing his shots, passing his hundred in the 44th over, and although the last six overs saw him starved of the strike he eventually holed out in the final over for a magnificent 117 from 121 balls that included 15 fours.
Abergavenny just failed to reach maximum batting points posting 222-8 at the close.
Their two fine opening bowlers Ben Morris and Josh Spies then caused problems, reducing Cardiff to to 19-2 after six overs.
Talented Old Monmothian Henry Hurle was then caught for 12 (46-3) by Joe Harris in Norton’s first over after taking over from Ben Morris.
But a partnership of 82 seemed to be swaying things Cardiff's way with Ben Garret the senior partner, who was still there at 185-6 in the 45th over.
Abergavenny's bowlers held their nerve though, and with spinners Lloyd Sharp, Owen Harris and skipper Sam Clarke claiming four wickets between them for 76 runs, complementing Morris (1-42), Spies (3-43) and Norton (1-45,) they completed the job.
Cardiff required 18 from the final over, but the gallant Garrett who deserved a century was out for 99 off the fourth ball and they finished 13 short on 209-9, with the win lifting Aber to sixth.
Back at Avenue Road, Abergavenny 2nds kept up their 100 per cent winning record in a South East Wales 5 table-top clash with Dinas Powys.
Aber put the visitors in to bat and dismissed them for 123 all out in 36.4 overs, with Pawan Nisansala taking 3-22, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy 2-26 and James Hrastelj, Shunryu Sheehan, Steve Brown and Joe Fairbank a wicket apiece.
In reply, Abergavenny were in trouble at 46-5 but a sixth-wicket unbroken partnership of 79 runs between Will Eccles (20 not out) and Hrastelj (47 not out) saw them home to 125-5, strengthening their position as Division 5 Leaders.
The 3rds were washed out by the weather away to Bridgend Town 3rds.
And at Crickhowell, the 4ths decided to bat first against Lisvane 4ths but were bowled out for 116.
Satish Rohra with 34 top scored but only three other batters reached double figures, with Owain Bradley 10 not out at the end.
They didn’t roll over and accept defeat though, the bowlers doing a fine job to reduce Lisvane to 45-4 before a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket helped the visitors to a winning 115-6.
Elsewhere, Glangrwyney 1sts suffered a hefty 10-wicket loss away to Dinas Powys 2nds.
Glan were 157 all out in 38.3 overs, Geoff Holmes out on his own with a patient 64 off 103 balls, including nine fours, with Mike Devoy 21, Nathan Holley 17 and William Luckhurst 13 not out the other batters in double figures.
But Harry Dawson was in a hurry in reply, blasting 100 not out off 69 balls, including 17 fours and two sixes, in a 158-run unbeaten partnership with Lewis Clarke who scored 53 as Dinas reached 158-0 in 23 overs.
Glan 2nds also missed out by seven wickets at home to South Wales Sri Lankan CC 2nds, scoring 162-9 off their 40 overs before the visitors reached 168-3 off 27.5 overs.
Nick Jones fired 64, backed by James McIlroy with 43, while Keiran Devoy took two wickets.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 21) include – Ammanford 1sts v Abergavenny 1sts, Abergavenny 2nds v Llandaff 3rds, Bridgend Town 3rds v Abergavenny 3rds, Whitchurch Heath 4ths v Abergavenny 4ths, Glangrwyney 1sts v Lisvane 3rds, Penarth 5ths v Glangrwyney 2nds.
