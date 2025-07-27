LLANARTH 1sts fell to a nine-wicket loss on Saturday after being dismissed for 116 in 36 overs at home to SEW 5 high-flyers Dinas Powys.
The hosts recovered from 27-5 thanks to a patient 52 from Paul Gittins and 25 from Shah Fahad, but it wasn't enough, as the hosts raced to 118-1 in 24 overs.
But a brilliant 173 from skipper opener Chris Page and 78 from David Griffiths helped fire the 2nds to 339-3 off 40 overs away to Monkswood-Panteg 3rds, backed by 34 from Dave Myatt.
And wicket braces for Mark Batt, Page and Harrison Griffiths then helped dismiss the visitors for 202 in 33 overs, lifting Llanarth to SEW 13 top spot above their rivals.
Mid-table Glangrwyney 1sts lost by three wickets in an SEW 8 clash away to Barry Wanderers after setting a target of 172-9 off their 40 overs.
Ninth man Ben Sercombe helped rescue them from 78-7 with 39, including two sixes and five fours, supported by eighth man Mark Waldeck with 19 and 10th man Josh Devoy 19 not out, following 27 for Jack Tod.
Glan's bowlers then made inroads, William Luckhurst taking 3-22-8 and Waldeck 2-35-5, but they couldn't stop the Vale of Glamorgan outfit reaching 178-7 in 26 overs.
Their 2nds were 154 all out at home to Malpas 4ths after losing their first four wickets for only 11 off the bat, Iestyn Devoy scoring 25 and Andrew Jones 20.
But the visitors reached 155-5 with just over two overs to spare, James Luckhurst taking 3-26-8.
Fixtures on Saturday (August 2) include – Hopkinstown 1sts v Llanarth 1sts, Llanarth 2nds v Radyr 5ths, Glangrwyney 1sts v Rogerstone Welfare 2nds, Barry Wanderers 2nds v Glangrwyney 2nds.
