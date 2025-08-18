GLAMORGAN’S Ben Morris took five wickets as Abergavenny 1st XI secured their future in the South Wales Premier One top flight with a battling 34-run home win over Cardif on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The hosts won the toss and elected to bat, which looked questionable at 35-4 with all top four batters dismissed.
Jack Ryan and Tom Pipe set about rebuilding and did a good job putting on 69 for the fifth wicket, the former making 46 before holing out (104-5).
That brought Owen Harris to the crease who hasn’t been in the runs of late, but showed a lot of character, especially when he lost Pipe for 42 to a run out from a direct hit (150-6).
Harris then ushered the lower order to a respectable 219 all out, finishing undefeated on 68, backed by Morris with a quickfire 20, who lost a couple of balls with some big sixes helping secure four batting points.
Morris then bowled well, regularly beating the bat without success, and well supported by Josh Spies, despite carrying a sore quad.
They had a wicket each after their first spells, with Cardiff 49-2.
Skipper Sam Clarke then made it 80-3 before young Olly Jones stumped Sam Evison for 45 off the bowling of Harris.
Cardiff at 132-4 with 16 overs left looked likely winners though, but Morris had other ideas, taking 4-22 in a devastating spell, and finishing with 5-40, supported by Leo Ling with 2-30, as Cardiff were all out for 185 with 16 balls left.
The spinners along with Ryan did great work bowling 32.2 overs for 90 runs and four wickets.
And Abergavenny’s sixth win took them 45 points clear of the dropzone with two games left, ensuring their top flight status,
The unbeaten 2nds also secured the South East Wales 5 title at their closest rivals Dinas Powys, winning by three wickets by bowling the hosts out for 177 and then knocking off the required runs in 30 overs.
Abergavenny used seven bowlers with Toby Smith returning figures of 3-14, supported by James Hrastelj, Lewys Wilkes- McCarthy and Jonty Heffaran with two wickets apiece and one wicket for Pawan Nisansala.
Skipper Ed Woolcott – the 2nds’ leading runscorer with over 600 runs including seven half centuries – led from the front again with 60, and all the other batters chipped in, the best of which were Toby Smith with 35 and Pawaan Nisansala 20.
Robbie Sandford scored a maiden century for the 3rds at home to Bridgend 3rds, remarkably in his first game of cricket for two years.
The hosts secured a 20-point 93-run win with the bowlers dismissing Bridgend for 94 in 24 overs after the batters posted 187-8.
Stuart Eccles (28), Eric Pike (24) and Aaron King (12 not out) supported Sandford, before the visitors were bamboozled by Marc Morgan with 5-8 and veteran Wales 70s skipper Andy Timpson with 5-37.
But Lisvane 4ths were too good for Abergavenny 4ths, who despite selection issues always give of their best.
They deserve much credit for turning out each week and by definition, at the bottom of the ‘food chain’, do their best with the numbers they have to choose from.
Lisvane scored 344-4, Ed Loose taking two wickets and Charles Snell and James Forrester one apiece, before Aber were all out for 120, Michael Collett scoring 31 and Oliver Hobbs 22
Saturday’s (August 23) fixtures are – 1sts v Ammanford, Llandaff 3rds v 2nds, Creigiau 2nds v 3rds, 4ths v Whitchurch Heath 4ths.
