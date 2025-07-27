ABERGAVENNY 1sts had the opportunity of enjoying the iconic St Helen’s cricket ground for the final time on Saturday as they faced South Wales Premier bottom side Swansea, with the hosts moving to a new ground next season, reports PAUL SUSSEX
Sir Gary Sobers famously became the first player to hit six sixes off an over in a first class match there in 1968 – off Abergavenny and Glamorgan bowler Malcolm Nash.
And it turned out to be memorable too for Abergavenny’s ‘Ryans', who followed the greats up the famous St Helens’ steps after firing hundreds there, as the visitors reached 318-6 off 50 overs.
Coming together at 19-1 when Owen Harris holed out for 13, Ryan Avery and Jack Ryan put on 217 for the second wicket in 36 overs.
They passed their 50s in the 21st and 27th overs respectively, and with strokes all around the wicket moved on to tons, with Jack Ryan scoring 118 off 97 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, and Ryan Avery 137 off 157 balls, including 19 fours.
Morgan Bevans joined the party when Jack was bowled (236-2), clocking up 43 not out from just 28 balls.
And although Avery holed out in the penultimate over (309-3) and Abergavenny then lost late wickets in pursuit of quick runs, they were very happy mustering maximum batting points.
Swansea in reply were soon behind the eight ball at 48-3, and despite Jack Cropper (28) and Tim Moses (24) threatening for a while, both were out just as they passed 100 (105-5).
A 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket momentarily blunted Abergavenny in their pursuit of maximum bowling points, but from 173-5 the hosts were eventually all out for 211.
There were two wickets each for Josh Spies, Sam Clarke and batting hero Jack Ryan.
Off spinner Owen Harris with 3-58 and young leg Spinner Leo Ling 1-54 plugged away and complemented their fellow bowlers, contributing to a comprehensive victory which saw them rise to sixth.
Abergavenny 2nds' batters also enjoyed themselves at Avenue Road against bottom half side Radyr, as the South East Wales 5 leaders marched on to what looks like a championship-winning season with a 141-run win.
The top six all made runs, with Toby Smith scoring 61 and James Morris hitting 60 for his third half century of the season, forming a 130-run fifth-wicket partnership (261-5) that guaranteed a really competitive 269-7.
Olly Jones also fired 51 for his third half of the season, backed by Will Glenn with 36, Ed Woolcott 19 and Drew Heffernan 10.
In reply Radyr reached 82-1 but capsized to 93-6 and were all out for 128.
The main destroyer was Lewys Wilkes McCarthy with 4-25, a season’s best, supported by Nathan Byrne, Shunryu Sheehan and Toby Smith with two wickets apiece.
Elsewhere, Penarth 4ths invited Abergavenny 3rds to bat, who accepted the offer gracefully, with the top seven batters all getting starts and Jonty Heffaran pressing on with 53 and Chai Sanapala 76.
Will Eccles also made 21, Jaiden Caswell 15, Archie Eccles 34, Will Jones 29 and skipper Stuart Eccles 27 not out as they reached 266-6 in 40 overs.
Penarth's top order did get starts but only Alexander Graveson with 63 not out went the distance as they fell 106 runs short at 160-8.
Sanapala took 2-14, with wicket braces for Andy Timpson and Marc Morgan and one for Dylan Beaumont-Welsh.
The 4ths put Newport Fugitives in to bat, and their visitors took real advantage piling up 310-2 in 40 overs.
Adam Eccles in reply just missed out on a century bowled for 90, supported by Ed Loose 24, Charles Snell 11, Ioan Wallace 15 and Bella Collett 12 not out, but they could only reach 194-8.
Fixtures this Saturday (August 2) include – Abergavenny 1sts v Pontarddulais 1sts, Tondu 2nds v Abergavenny 2nds, Abergavenny 3rds v Friends Union 1sts, Bridgend Town 4ths v Abergavenny 4ths.
