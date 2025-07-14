IT was a much quieter week for Gilwern Bowling Club with games being cancelled due to the extremely hot weather.
The ladies played a league game at Merthyr West End last Tuesday evening and this was followed on Wednesday with a Mixed Friendly fixture against Troedyrhiw at Gilwern.
The men’s MBA game against Belle Vue was cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.
Gilwern Ladies travelled to Merthyr West End where they lost on two rinks and tied on one to suffer a defeat by 61 shots to 42.
The most successful result for Gilwern was on the rink of Pam Healy.
The rink was involved in a tight game with the lead changing hands throughout, until the Gilwern rink managed to score two shots on the final end to record a tie 15 all.
The rink of Jill Howells could not get a foothold into the game, having a deficit of 15 shots by the halfway stage of the match. They came more into the game during the second half, reducing their opponents lead to eventually lose by 25 shots to 17.
There was a late change on the final rink as Gwen Axford, who should have played lead, had to take over as skip from Sheila Howells.
The rink was competitive for the first seven ends but their opponents then took control, scoring heavily over the third quarter to record a victory by 21 shots to 10.
The following day Troedyrhiw were the visitors for a Mixed Team friendly fixture. Although this was supposed to be a mixed team, the visitors team included no female members in their number. This, coupled with Gilwern giving several new bowlers the opportunity to experience competitive bowling, led to defeat for the home club on all five rinks.
However, the result was not important as the game had given the new bowlers the opportunity to play a game of bowls against another club for the first time.
Fixtures in the coming week include a ladies league game at home to Blaina on Wednesday, July 17 and an MBA league game on Saturday, July 19 when Newport Athletic are the visitors. Next Tuesday(July 22)) the ladies travel to Trelewis for an evening League game. And on Wednesday(July 23) Brecon will visit for a mixed friendly game.
