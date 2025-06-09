ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s Ladies played a league game against Caerleon at Avenue Road in midweek, winning on one rink but losing on the other with the final score being 33 shots to 29 to the visitors, reports STEVE FILE.
Mary Evans’s rink made a good start and led until the 14th end when they were caught by Caerleon at 10 shots each and were eventually beaten 10-16.
Clare Morgan's rink had a slow start and were 10-2 down after eight ends but they finished strongly and came out eventual winners by 19-17 on the 18th end.
On Friday (June 6), the Mixed Team travelled to Dowlais in Merthyr Tydfil to play Guest Memorial in the South Wales Mixed League.
Despite the green being difficult to play on, the rink of Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy took a small early lead which they maintained until surging away in the last seven ends to win by 22-11.
Steve Rowan's rink had a tough game against good opponents, never really managing to get a foothold in the game and eventually losing by 11-24.
On the other rink, Jenni MacGregor’s team took an early lead before losing their advantage on the eighth end and despite a good final third of the game lost by 12-17 to make the overall score 45 shots to 52 in favour of Guest Memorial.
Also on Friday evening, four members travelled to St Julians to represent Abergavenny in the Monmouthshire Inter Association Championship Game against Newport and District.
Bryant Chivers as skip, Mike Collins, Steve File and Peter Steed took an early lead but unfortunately succumbed to some excellent bowling from the opposition to go 10 shots behind.
They then rallied in the final three ends to narrow the final score to 15-20.
Overall Newport defeated East Monmouthshire 79-101.
On Saturday (June 7) there were two matches at Avenue Road.
The Ladies played Croesyceiliog in the one-rink Mary Wardle competition.
Skipped by Clare Morgan alongside Lesley Radley, Sue Williams and Mary Evans, they won the game 15-8
After eight ends, the Abergavenny Ladies led 6-5 and then took the initiative to extend their advantage.
The Men's MBA team also had a league game against newly-promoted Beechwood, but had a "hard day at the office" winning on only one rink and losing on the other three.
The rink of Mike Collins, Steve Rowan, Steve File and Ian McCuish led from the start and only dropped one shot in the first seven ends.
And after a short rain delay they went on to win 18-8.
The rink of John Woodier after being 14-3 down after 11 ends tried to rally, but lost 14-20.
But the rinks of Rob Poynter and Bryant Chivers never really got into the game and lost 9-27 and 12-29 respectively.
The Ladies were due to play at Panteg Park on Tuesday night (June10), while on Wednesday (June 11) Abergavenny BC are hosting Bailey Park for a Mixed Friendly at 5.30pm.
On Friday (June 12), the Mixed Team go to Romilly and there is a "Would I Lie to You" Social Evening in the clubhouse.
And on Saturday (June 14), the GBL team also play Bedwellty Park at home and the Ladies go to Crosskeys.
