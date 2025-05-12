ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club ladies hosted Garndiffaith for a league game in midweek and won on both rinks to register a 39-20 victory, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Clare Morgan’s rink took command from the eighth end, scoring freely to establish an unassailable lead, which was consolidated for a 23-9 win.
It was a very close game on Jenni MacGregor’s rink at 10-10 after 13 ends, before Abergavenny moved clear over the final five ends to win 16-11.
Next day, Abergavenny’s EMBA team welcomed Crickhowell for their first league game, but were beaten on three of the four rinks, losing 67-59.
The only winner was John MacGregor's rink, which scored 11 shots over the final four ends to triumph 20-11.
Mike Collins' rink scored six shots over the final three ends but came up just short losing 20-18.
Robert Poynter's rink conceded 11 shots without reply in mid-game, which eventually led to a 20-11 defeat.
Bryant Chivers’ rink was 4-4 after seven ends but the Crickhowell rink then took command to win 16-10.
On Saturday, the GBL game was cancelled with their opponents involved in the Carruthers Shield, where the MBA team had a bye.
A friendly fixture was arranged with RTB Ebbw Vale, but although Abergavenny lost on all rinks to an excellent team, the afternoon was enjoyed by all.
Upcoming matches include an EMBA game at Gilwern on Wednesday (May 14, 6pm), followed on Thursday (May 15) by the ladies hosting Panteg House in a friendly at Avenue Road (2pm).
On Saturday (May 17), the MBA team play Caerleon in the Carruthers Shield second round, while the GBL team play at the changed venue of Abercarn (both 2.30pm).
Also on Saturday, the ladies play the first game of the new Mary Wardle competition against Beechwood at Avenue Road, before welcoming Chepstow for a S Wales & Mon league game on Tuesday (May 20).