ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s participation in the Carruthers Shield came to a halt when they faced Division 1 club Bedwas & Trethomas at Avenue Road on Saturday, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Unfortunately, all four rinks were unable to get a foothold in their games and suffered comprehensive defeats, with the visitors winning by134 shots to 51 to progress into the last 32 of the Wales-wide competition.
Rink scores for Abergavenny were John McGregor 19-29, John Beaton 11-31, Mike Collins 11-32 and Robert Poynter 12-42.
It was also defeat for Abergavenny’s GBL team at Chepstow, as they won on the rink of Fred Mutimer, but lost on the other two to miss out 71-45.
Mutimer’s rink was in command throughout and held on in the final stages to win 19-16, while Dick Richards and Jim Jones lost 19-24 and 7-31 respectively.
Earlier in the week, Abergavenny Ladies played a league game against Chepstow at Avenue Road.
Each team was successful on one rink with Aber managing to gain a 38-27 aggregate victory.
Jenni McGregor’s rink was never in danger as they built a comprehensive lead from the start, winning 25-8.
Clare Morgan’s rink had a 13-shot deficit with four ends to play, but reduced this over the final ends before losing out 19-13.
The ladies also played their second game in the Mary Wardle Competition at Blackwood on Saturday.
Although they held the lead after 13 of the 18 ends, their opponents gained the upper hand over the closing stages to win 16-12.
Fixtures for the coming week include the first game of the season in the South Wales Mixed League as Barry Athletic provide the opposition at Avenue Road on Friday (May 30) with a 12.30pm start.
Next day (Saturday, May 31), the MBA team visit Llanhilleth, with the ladies welcoming Caerleon for a South Wales & Mon league game on Tuesday (June 3).
