MARDY got pre-season off to an encouraging start with a 4-1 win against last season's North Gwent League winners Aberbargoed Buds Reserves on Saturday writes Clive Harry.
The Mardy squad featured a number of the Club's younger players with the star of the show being 15 year old Charlie Morris, son of newly elected Club Chair Leighton Morris.
Charlie grabbed two very well taken goals to give his side a 2-0 half time lead which could well have been greater if the team had taken all the chances they had created.
Dan Wait continued the good work after the interval with a brace of his own and looked to have scored a quick fire hat trick only to be foiled by a great save from the home keeper.
A raft of substitutions disrupted the team's rhythm as the afternoon went on and a late consolation goal by the home side completed the scoring.
A feature of the game was the appearance on the field together of last season's second team top scorer Mark Hughes and his son Ryan.
This weekend the Club continues pre-season preparations with a game away to Blaenavon Blues.
