ONE shot proved enough for Abergavenny Ladies to take South Wales and Monmouthshire League victory at Panteg House in midweek, reports STEVE FILE.
Clare Morgan, Jenni MacGregor, Catherine Badham and Lesley Radley had an excellent start to lead by 11 shots to three at half way, and their good form continued as they went on to win 23-11.
Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Kath Indge and Val Jones' rink were never allowed into the game though, losing 19-8, but it was enough for Abergavenny to squeeze home 31-30.
Abergavenny also had a match at Blaina in the South Wales Mixed League on Friday, where Jenni MacGregor, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy, John Bannon and Val Jones' rink had a very close game, with the scores 9-9 at the 10th end,.
But Blaina then scored nine shots to one in the next six ends, and despite Aber taking six shots on the final two ends, the hosts prevailed 18-16.
Steve Rowan, Mike McGonagall, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley's rink led 10-8 after 11 ends, but 16 shots for Blaina and only five for Abergavenny over the last seven ends made it 24-15 to the hosts.
Ian McCuish, Sue Jewell, Gordon King and Dawn Kedward's rink were also 7-6 up after nine ends, but a 13-5 advantage to Blaina in the second half led to a 19-12 loss, with the overall score 61-43 for the hosts.
Both men's teams played Chepstow on Saturday, the Gwent BL side at home and the Monmouthshire BA side away.
The MBA team are still searching for their first win after losing to a good Chepstow team though, only winning on the rink of Rob Poynter, John Woodier, Mike McGonagall and Peter Steed who led from the first end.
It was a fairly even first nine ends with Abergavenny one shot up before scoring nine shots on the next three ends to lead 20-10.
Chepstow then hit back with nine shots on the last nine ends, but Abergavenny's four shots ensured a 24-19 win for the visitors.
Mike Collins, Steve Rowan, Steve File and Ian McCuish trailed by just two shots at the 16th end when some short jacks gave Chepstow an advantage, and they won out 24-13.
John MacGregor, Jimmy Harris, Courtney Hemmings and Fred Mutimer's rink were only two shots behind after 14 ends but only scored one in the last seven ends compared to Chepstow's 12, losing 26-13.
Anthony Moriarty, Jack Vale, Raj Rajalingham Kidnasamy and Clive Morgan's rink were outplayed and lost 30-13, with the final match score 99-63 to Chepstow.
The GBL team were having a very good day at Avenue Road, where they beat Chepstow 63-50.
Mal Powell, John Marsh, Steve Horrell and Dewi Williams' rink never led until the final end, where at 20-20, they took two shots to win 22-20.
Nigel Jewell, Jim Jones, Gerald Parry and John Bannon also had a close game, only managing to get ahead on the 14th end and just keeping the advantage to win 15-15.
Dave Hill, John Newell, Gordon King and Steve Williams went two shots down on the first end, but then never looked back, pulling away to win 24-15.
