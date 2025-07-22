IT might seem that the football season has only just finished, but Abergavenny Town were back in league action on Friday night, drawing 2-2 at home to Caldicot Town.
With pre-season games done and dusted, the Elite Stands Ardal South East League's 2025/26 season got under way at the weekend, with the Pennies hosting the Swans at Pen-Y-pound.
Last season's Golden Boot winner Ben Donoghue put the visitors - who placed third last season - in front on 23 minutes, but Aber were level 13 minutes later when Curtis Methven fired home from a Tye Duggan assist.
Ben Brooks then put the Pennies in front from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second period.
But Caldicot substitute Laurent Ngunjoh equalised on 77 minutes to earm a share of the first game spoils.
Aber’s local rivals Goytre were fourth last year, and started with a bang on Saturday beating hosts Tredegar Town 3-0, with two goals coming in the last five minutes.
Former Golden Boot winner Chris Ham looked to have left his shooting boots at home when he missed a penalty seven minutes before the break.
But he made no mistakein open play when Goytre finally broke the deadlock on 60 minutes, although the hosts protested "a hideous officiating decision" that led to the score.
Tredegar didn't help themselves when Ian Pettit got his marching orders 23 minutes from time after two yellows in two minutes.
And Lewis Green on 85 minutes and Sam Broadribb on 90 minutes sealed the deal with two more goals.
Blaenavon Blues also started with a 2-0 home win over Undy, Jacob Bull on 15 minutes and Craig Tanner on 51 minutes with the goals.
Abergavenny host Ely Rangers while Blues visit Baglan on Saturday (July 26) in the Welsh Cup first qualifying round, with Goytre hosting Penydarren Seniors.
