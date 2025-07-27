A LAST-gasp Oliver Bruton winner five minutes into stoppage time put Abergavenny Town into the next round of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup with a 2-1 victory over Cardiff outfit Ely Rangers on Saturday.
Flynn Callum put the visitors in front from the spot on 50 minutes having already missed a 28th-minute penalty.
But Ali Brisam levelled within three minutes before Bruton's late show put the Pennies through to complete a great week that saw them beat Brecon Corries 2-1 in Ardal South East action at Pen-Y-Pound in midweek.
Ben Brooks opened the scoring against Corries midway through the first half and Jack Sage fired the winner 22 minutes from time after a visitors' 61st-minute leveller.
Blaenavon Blues suffered a 2-1 late home league loss to Croesyceiliog in midweek, Matt Burns' 50th-minute equaliser cancelled out three minutes from time.
But they were in seventh heaven on Saturday, storming into the next round of the Welsh Cup with a 7-0 win over The Baglan FC, Alex Berrow firing a hat-trick, Jake Bull a brace, and his brother Jude and Burns also getting on the score sheet.
Local league rivals Goytre AFC won 5-1 away to Abertillery Bluebirds in midweek, two first half goals from Lloyd Oliver (31, 39) sending them on their way before late second half strikes from Chris Ham (77, 86) and Sonny Lewis (81).
But Saturday's Welsh Cup clash at home to Penydarren FC only lasted 12 minutes before a nasty injury to visiting striker Matthew Hunt saw the match abandoned.
The teams now have a week off before returning to league action the following weekend, with Goytre hosting Cwmbran Town at Plough Road on the Friday night (August 8), and Blaenavon Blues travelling to Brecon Corries and Abergavenny Town on the road to Undy on Saturday afternoon (August 9).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.