MARDY’s 15 year old striker Charlie Morris may have been sitting exams recently but on Saturday he provided a masterclass in finishing with a hat trick in a 5-1 win over a Blaenavon Blues XI writes Clive Harry.
The match kicked off in sweltering heat on a bone hard pitch but Mardy started well and had the better of the opening exchanges, going close on a number of occasions.
However, they went behind after 15 minutes when a defensive mix up gave Finley Watkins a sight of goal which he took with a well placed shot into the corner from the edge of the area. Fortunately, their lead didn't last too long and an equaliser arrived after 25 minutes when a Dan Wait corner was flicked on to the far post where Matt Wham was on hand to score.
Shortly afterwards, Nathan Price hit the crossbar but Mardy soon went in front when another corner caused problems for the home team and Charlie Morris scored at close range in a crowded penalty area.
Morris scored again shortly afterwards to give his side a 3-1 lead at the interval with both sides glad of the opportunity to take a water break.
The game continued in similar vein in the second half with Mardy pushing forward but both sides did well to keep the game flowing in soaring temperatures before a fourth goal arrived just after the hour mark when Kyron Hughes was tripped in the area and Morris stepped up to complete his hat trick with a well taken spot kick into the roof of the net.
Hughes then hit the post shortly afterwards before namesake Mark Hughes broke clear on the right and set up Price to give the keeper no chance for his side's fifth and final goal.
For the second week running, the Mardy squad featured a father and son partnership with Ben and Oliver Shooter on the pitch together to emulate Mark and Ryan Hughes last week.
Training returns to Mardy Park on Tuesday and Thursday starting at 6.30pm before a game away to Fairfield United, last season's Gwent Central Division One winners.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.