Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 1 Machen 4
ON a surface more akin to a concrete car park than a football pitch, Mardy started well with Ben Jones shooting narrowly wide before an effort from just outside the box by Dan Wait was safely held by Machen keeper Jonathan James, reports CLIVE HARRY.
A goal looked on the cards, but it came at the wrong end after 19 minutes when a cross was headed down for Oliver Phipps to crash an unstoppable first- time shot past Mardy keeper Kris Purnell.
The score was something of a surprise, but Mardy were given another within three minutes when the visitors were awarded a penalty, confidently converted by Dan Lewis.
With the ball difficult to control on the rock-hard surface, it looked a long road back, but another Wait effort whistled just wide and Jamie Laurent beat the offside trap only to shoot just wide before they pulled a goal back a minute before the interval.
Matt Wham collected the ball near halfway and looked up before lofting a beautifully-judged diagonal ball to Jones on the left, who controlled well before drilling a shot past James for 1-2.
The hosts continued to have most possession after the break, but seemed to have difficulty controlling the pace of the ball with Nathan Price, Laurent and Jones all shooting over the bar.
And Tyler Kidley then extended Machen's lead after 57 minutes, beating the offside trap and lobbing Purnell.
Mardy still had possession and Price went close with a spectacular overhead kick before Rhys Evans blazed over the bar.
Wham also chanced his arm with a free-kick from 30 yards, but Mardy were unable to test James until a Wait cross-cum-shot forced him to push away with three minutes remaining.
And the hosts' frustration was completed in injury time when Cory Jones netted for 4-1.
The 1sts visit table-topping Albion Rovers on Saturday (August 23).
