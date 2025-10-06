THE Pennies cashed in away to basement boys Risca United by securing a second Ardal South East victory with a tight 2-1 win on Saturday.
Harrison Reynolds teed up Joshua Rippon to put Abergavenny in front on nine minutes, and a Reynolds repeat put in Adam Hawkins to double the lead on 53 minutes.
Risca hit back 12 minutes later to make for an interesting endgame, but the Pennies held on to take all three points to go ninth.
Blaenavon Blues also licked Lliswerry Lizards 5-3 away to claim all three points and go seventh.
A brace from Matt Burns, one from the penalty spot, and a goal each from Alex Berrow, Michael Baugh and Jude Bull secured victory at the Newport International Sports Village.
A manic first half saw three goals inside 15 minutes and six by half time as the sides went in level.
But the second half saw the Blues grabbing two goals without reply as the away team produced an excellent display playing into a very strong wind.
Blues 2nds scored three goals in four minutes to lead Rogerstone 2nds 3-0 after 28 minutes in the Gwent Premier Combination, thanks to strikes from Ryan Tidball, Michael Randall and Finley Watkins.
But the visitors got a goal back before the break, and with 11 minutes remaining made it 3-2.
The Blues then had a nailed on penalty for hand ball turned down by the match official and to rub salt into the wounds, Tidball was sin-binned.
And with just two minutes left on the clock, Rogerstone found the equaliser to share the points.
Abergavenny Town 2nds returned from a trip to face Trethomas Bluebirds 2nds empty handed though, after a 2-0 reverse.
Nantyglo also lost out 3-1 at Abertillery Bluebirds in the FAW Trophy second round, Dane Morgan with the consolation, while Glo manager Matthew Long also picked up a yellow card right on half-time.
Cydach Wasps secured a fourth Gwent Premier top tier win with a 3-2 home victory over Caerleon however, goals from Lloyd Francis (5), Corey Paton (34) and Charlie Lewis-Prosser (48) putting them 3-1 up early in the second half before the Romans scored a second consolation six minutes into stoppage time.
And Brynmawr United marched to the top of Gwent Premier 2 with a 5-3 home win over Riverside Rovers, Rob Mckenzie firing a hat-trick, backed by goals from Josh Lloyd and Harvey Miles.
But Crickhowell lost 2-1 at home to top-four Oak after leading through a first-half Omar Bojang strike until four minutes from time, when two late goals gave the visitors all three points.
Elsewhere, Gwent Central One outfit Glascoed followed up a 3-0 Gwent Intermediate Cup win at Argoed Reform seven days earlier with a 6-2 victory away to Clydach Wasps 3rds to go through in the GC Open Cup.
Gary Phillips and Jordan Taylor both fired braces and Taylor Stewart and Kai Bevan one apiece, and it could have been more but for a missed penalty.
Forgeside and Crickhowell 2nds fought out a 1-1 GC 1 draw at Govilon playing fields, Lance Lewis putting the latter ahead on 16 minutes and 16-year-old Harvey Pritchard levelling six minutes before the break.
Abergavenny Town host Lliswerry under the Pen-y-Pound floodlights on Friday night (October 10), and Goytre FC host Chepstow Town the same evening at Plough Road.
Saturday (October 11) fixtures include – Blaenavon Blues v Canton, Machen v Nantyglo, Crickhowell v Pontypool Town, Fairfield United v Usk Town, Brynmawr United v FC Tredegar, Clydach Wasps v New Inn, Glascoed v Clydach Wasps 2nds, New Inn Development v Crickhowell 2nds, Sebastopol v Forgeside, Clydach Wasps 3rds v Fairfield Utd Dev, Sebastopol 2nds v Forgeside 2nds, Tranch 2nds v Usk Town 2nds.
